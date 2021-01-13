Man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed teen siblings in Lexington

The man charged with driving under the influence in a crash that killed two teens in Lexington over the weekend has now also been charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter, police confirmed Wednesday.

Zachary Smith, 30, was first charged with driving under the influence, operating on a revoked license and driving with no registration plates, according to court records.

Smith was driving a Ford Explorer inbound on Athens Boonesboro Road Saturday night just before 7 p.m. when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Mazda Protégé near Blue Sky Parkway, according to police.

The driver of the Protégé, 16-year-old Hailey Smith, was killed in the crash alongside her brother, 19-year-old Andrew Smith, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Hailey Smith was a student at Fayette County Public Schools’ Family Care Center and Andrew Smith was a 2020 graduate of Bryan Station High School, district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said earlier this week.

Zachary Smith, who is of no relation to Hailey and Andrew Smith, also has a pending DUI case out of Rockcastle County, according to court records. He had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in that case when the Saturday crash occurred.

Smith is now being held in the jail website on a $55,000 bond, according to the jail website.