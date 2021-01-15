Man charged with murder, drug trafficking after fatal shooting in downtown Lexington

A man wanted for a murder in downtown Lexington was arrested Thursday, according to Lexington police, nearly one month after police began looking for him.

Raekwon Burse, 24, was apprehended by Lexington police with the assistance of U.S. marshals, according to police spokeswoman Brenna Angel. Burse was wanted in the shooting death of Akeem Lyvers, 24, near the 21C Hotel downtown. The shooting occurred on Nov. 20, and Burse was identified as a suspect on Dec. 18, police said.

In addition to murder, he was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, receiving a stolen gun, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana, cocaine, heroin and carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, according to jail records.

Burse was taken to the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center. He was booked just after 8 p.m., according to jail records.