Kentucky man charged in D.C. riot can’t attend rallies or go to Capitols, court says

A Kentucky man charged in connection to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 has been granted release from custody on the condition that he doesn’t “attend or participate in any public protest or rally,” according to court records.

Robert L. Bauer was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, also can’t enter any state or federal Capitol grounds, according to court records. Bauer is from Cave City, according to multiple reports.

The $25,000 unsecured bond was granted Friday by U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Brent Brennenstuhl in a Western District federal Kentucky court. Bauer was ordered to attend his virtual court appearance Thursday afternoon, but there were no additional conditions ordered for his release.

Bauer was charged after an anonymous source on Jan. 7 told FBI officials that Bauer went to the Capitol and posted photos of the riot on his Facebook page.

FBI agents then questioned Bauer at his place of work, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. He told them he and his wife went to D.C. to attend President Donald Trump’s rally on Jan. 6. Bauer told them that he walked toward the Capitol and ultimately joined others entering the Capitol because of Trump’s influence.

Bauer said once he was inside, he saw a police officer who seemed to be scared, according to the affidavit. The officer shook Bauer’s hand and said “it’s your house now, man,” Bauer told the agents.

Bauer also showed investigators photos on his phone from inside the Capitol, according to the affidavit.

Edward Hemenway, Bauer’s cousin and a Virginia resident, was with Bauer during the rally and riot, according to the affidavit. He faced the same charges. He was released from custody on his own recognizance, according to Virginia federal court records.