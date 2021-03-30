Security system helped UK police find armed suspect in minutes after tip, chief says

Within about 15 minutes of the University of Kentucky getting a tip from Versailles, police had used campus security cameras to find Bryan Carroll’s vehicle and track his movements in and out of the hospital before arresting him, the police chief said.

The footage gave officers “real-time situational awareness,” UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said after releasing security video of the moment Carroll was arrested Thursday outside UK Chandler Hospital’s emergency department.

“The investment by the university in these cameras has been instrumental not just in this case, but in many others,” Monroe said.

Carroll, 44, is facing state and federal weapon’s charges after police found seven guns in his possession and suspected explosives in his vehicle. The following day, federal officials were at the Versailles home where he lives conducting “controlled explosions.”

The video shows Carroll, wearing a black “security” shirt and camouflage pants, going in and out of the hospital before being tackled by police. The officers who caught Carroll can be seen rapidly pulling up in an unmarked SUV before jumping out and grabbing him.

Investigators have no indication that Carroll intended to harm anyone at the hospital or on UK’s campus, Monroe said.

The cameras, which have been on the campus since around 2012, helped campus police get to Carroll after they received information from Versailles police that Carroll was potentially armed and dangerous and heading to the hospital to visit a relative.