Crime
Lexington police investigating burglary find dead man in home
Lexington police are investigating a homicide on Ohio Street early Thursday.
Police responded to a call about possible burglary in the 400 block Ohio Street just after midnight Wednesday.
They found a man dead in the home, according to Lt. Daniel Truex of Lexington Police.
According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, the man was Terrence McGhee, 40. The cause of death was listed as “pending autopsy,” with the manner listed as homicide.
It is unclear if McGhee lived at the address.
Police spokesman Sgt. Donnell Gordon said that some residents inside the house apparently confronted McGhee.
“It looks like the investigation is going toward a burglary ... the details are still being investigated,” Gordon said. “It’s always a homicide until we determined if it justified or not.”
No one is in custody yet, Gordon said.
