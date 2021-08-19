2nd man charged in shooting that started with a stolen vehicle, Lexington police say

A Lexington 20-year-old faces several charges after police accused him of shooting at someone during a confrontation over a stolen car last month, according to court records.

Kasin Hutchinson was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with first-degree assault, according to court records. From inside a vehicle, Hutchinson allegedly fired shots at a 31-year-old man in the early-morning hours of July 26. The man was struck by gunfire and had to be taken to a hospital, police said.

Hutchinson and two others fled from the vehicle after it was crashed at the intersection of Alumni and Buckhorn drives, police said

Hutchinson hid a firearm “and then returned to recover it and was captured on surveillance video,” Detective Steve Cobb wrote in an arrest citation.

In addition to assault, Hutchinson was charged with receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, robbery, evidence tampering and violating prior release conditions, according to court records.

Hutchinson allegedly was one of two people firing shots from the same vehicle, according to an arrest citation. Javon McMullen, 19, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with assault.

McMullen was also charged with wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and auto theft, according to court records.

McMullen and Hutchinson fired at the man after he and his brother confronted them over a stolen car, according to police.

Eyewitnesses helped identify the shooters, police said in Hutchinson’s arrest citation. Police also said “electronic evidence” implicated Hutchinson in the shooting.

Hutchinson was scheduled to be arraigned in Fayette County District Court Thursday. McMullen was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Both were in the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center Thursday morning.

