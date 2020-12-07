Before he died, Manny Caulk talked about endings and the future of Fayette schools

The late Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk, his wife Christol, and his children Sierra and Sidney posed in May as part of a series called Lexington in the Time of COVID-19 Kremena Todorova and Kurt Gohde.

When two local artists began work in the pandemic on a collection of photographs of Fayette County Public Schools employees on the last day of the 2019-2020 academic year, they asked Superintendent Manny Caulk to participate.

In one of the many expressions of sympathy offered since Caulk’s death was announced Friday night, one of the artists, Kremena Todorova, shared on social media how Caulk responded to a project she worked on with collaborator Kurt Gohde.

“Manny Caulk not only instantly said yes, but graciously showed up for a (family) photograph on his day off, Memorial Day,” in front of the old Central Office on East Main Street.

Todorova said Caulk reflected on a school year that, after schools shut down in March for COVID-19, “turned out to be so different from what he and others had planned for.”

He said, in part:

“This ending is bittersweet. Satisfying and uplifting in a different way. I am proud of the many ways our employees have taken care of one another, our students, our families and our community since we closed our doors on March 13. We have learned many lessons, and I believe we will emerge changed for the better, with a stronger resolve to protect the most vulnerable among us. With a greater appreciation for things, we have taken for granted. And with a renewed commitment to making the most of the time we have together.”

Caulk, who successfully battled cancer soon after he was hired in 2015, had been on medical leave for about two weeks when he died Friday. His specific cause of death has not been released. School board Chairwoman Stephanie Spires said on behalf of his family that he died after a brief illness.

In his statement for the art project, Lexington in the Time of COVID-19, Caulk also said, “As we close out our last official week of the 2019-2020 school year, it’s easy to focus wistfully on the ways this ending is different. There will be no final bells, no field days, promotion festivities or graduation ceremonies in Rupp Arena.

“But I’ve never been one to take the easy way out. Instead, I’m encouraged by the way this ending amplifies all the good things that the COVID-19 pandemic has not changed — the importance of connection, the power of education to change lives, and the unmatched dedication of Fayette County Public Schools employees.”

Over the weekend, people left flowers and notes at the old Central Office on East Main from which administrators and staff recently moved to a new building in north Lexington.

One message was from a teacher who thanked Caulk for his dedication. On one column was the word ‘Partner,’ the name he often called staff, students, families and others who worked with him to elevate the district.

Colmon Elridge, chair of the Kentucky Democratic Party, said on social media that Caulk “was an educators superintendent.”

“What I most treasure most about him is how he believed in the power of public education to be a driver for equity,” Elridge said.

“He’s worked all he could; now we all must pick up where he handed off the baton,” said Elridge.

The Fayette County Public Schools board is holding a previously scheduled virtual meeting at 2 p.m. Monday.

This article will be updated.