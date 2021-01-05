More than 81,000 Kentucky educators, school staff want the COVID-19 vaccine

At least 81,073 public and private school educators and support staff in Kentucky have requested the COVID-19 vaccine, according to preliminary data submitted to the state department of public health.

Kentucky Department of Education spokeswoman Toni Konz Tatman said Tuesday she did not have the total numbers of people surveyed.

Public and private schools had until Dec. 30 to submit their rosters to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

As of Tuesday, all 171 public school districts in Kentucky had submitted vaccination rosters.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has said vaccinating Kentucky teachers is a priority. Fayette school board members were expected to discuss the vaccine requests of its employees Tuesday night.

According to the Kentucky Department of Education, there are 42,024 public school teachers in Kentucky and another 8,824 employees, such as principals, who are certified.

Another 46,455 are considered classified employees, including bus drivers, cafeteria staff and aides.

In total, 212,228 educators hold Kentucky-issued certifications, though that does not mean they are currently employed.