Fayette public schools will remain in remote-only learning through Jan. 22

Fayette County Public Schools will have remote learning only through at least Jan. 22 because of the high number of coronavirus cases in the community, Acting Superintendent Marlene Helm said Tuesday night.

With the exception of a few weeks when a few thousand students attended in-person learning for two hours each day, Fayette students have been learning virtually since the pandemic began in March 2020.

When schools do return to in-person learning, grades K-2 will go back first. Grades 3 through 5, 6, 9 and 12 will be next. Grades 7, 8, 10 and 11 will return next followed by preschool students.

Helm said Fayette County currently has a seven-day average of 218 new cases which puts it in the worst stage of the district’s new return-to-school matrix and one that calls for remote learning only.

After Jan. 22, the district will decide when to return to in-person learning largely based on community spread of cases each Tuesday.

Helm said district officials are going to let the COVID case and other data lead them.

Helm asked for families to have continued patience. She said she knew that the decision not to return to in-person cases right away was not what many people wanted.

