Bus driver shortage in Fayette schools latest roadblock for return to in-person learning

Fayette County Schools’ Liberty Road bus garage after a winter storm in February 2021. Valarie Honeycutt Spears

First COVID-19 and then winter storms delayed the return of Fayette County Public Schools students to in-person learning.

On Tuesday night, school district officials said there was a new wrinkle in plans to get students back into classrooms: The district has a shortage of bus drivers and cafeteria workers as it plans for other grade levels to return to in-person learning in a phased-in approach.

Kindergarten through second graders are expected to return to in-person learning Monday Feb. 22 while other students continue to learn remotely. District officials anticipate having students in grades 3 through 5 return to campus March 3-5. That decision will be reviewed and affirmed next Tuesday.

District officials did not answer questions Wednesday morning about how many school bus drivers and monitors were needed to return additional grade levels to in-person learning.

But Eric Kennedy, director of advocacy for the Kentucky School Boards Association, said Wednesday that essentially all Kentucky school districts “are having a terrible time” with shortages, especially for bus drivers as well as almost all other job positions.

The district had earlier announced a plan to bring back grades 6, 9 and 12 in addition to grades 3-5, but grades 6,9, 12 were not included in the Tuesday night announcement about those returning March 3 through 5. Grades 7, 8, 10 and 11, were in the next phase to return and finally preschool students in the plan announced previously.

Fayette schools shut down to in-person learning when the pandemic began in March 2020. School buildings have not yet opened to students for face-to face instruction because COVID-19 case numbers have been determined as too high.

However, those numbers on Tuesday showed that the rolling 7-Day Average of new cases has fallen to 100. Community transmission is trending down, cases among school-aged children are declining, and many school employees have received both doses of the vaccine, district officials said Tuesday

“The bus driver shortage has been a problem for years already, as well as substitute teachers,” Kennedy said.

Jefferson County schools officials discussed the shortage at a school board meeting Tuesday, Kennedy said. “But it’s something facing all districts across Kentucky large and small urban and rural.”

Kennedy said if Kentuckians want to “keep the schools going in person,” and have the appropriate qualifications they should apply for the jobs where there are shortages.

In November, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration levied $9,000 in fines against the Fayette County Schools Transportation Department after 19 employees tested positive for COVID-19 at one school bus garage last spring and one died.

A report in the OSHA database said an investigation opened April 10 on the Miles Point school bus garage found two violations resulting in two fines totaling $9,000.

Stephen Peacock, a leader in a Facebook group of Fayette transportation employees, said while the death of a co-worker might have played a part in some employees not returning to their positions, he thought red tape during the pandemic in getting the needed special drivers license to drive buses was a bigger problem.

“If it were a problem with FCPS transportation I would say so but I don’t believe that’s the case. Things have improved in the past year and we are on a better path,” Peacock said.

District officials said those interested in becoming a school bus driver or monitor or child nutrition worker should apply at https://www.fcps.net/jobs.