Pandemic tragedies changed Fayette Superintendent finalist. She has ideas for changed district.

Angela Dominguez

Editor’s Note: In coming days, the Herald-Leader will be profiling all 5 candidates to become the next Fayette County Public Schools superintendent.

Angela Dominguez, an assistant superintendent of academic services for the Edgewood Independent School District in Texas, said the COVID-19 pandemic “completely changed me.”

“I lost my dad. I lost my grandmother. It has been a year of learning and growing, “ said Dominguez, one of five candidate finalists to become Fayette County’s next superintendent.

Dominguez knows also that students in Fayette experienced loss, but also grew. At a virtual forum, she said Fayette County will have to engage in extended day and other programs for students after the pandemic, for both academic and social and emotional issues..

She said she is open to exploring a blended learning model for students who thrived with virtual learning during the pandemic.

Dominguez said if given the opportunity to come to Fayette County, she would take the late Manny Caulk’s plan for the district to the next level, focusing in part on children who lost their way during the pandemic.

She said she has 26 years of experience in public education in Texas with a “firm commitment” to holding herself and others accountable.

Dominguez’ dream is to lead a school district.

“My dream is to provide equity for all kids no matter what their economic background,” Dominguez told student journalists at Lexington’s Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

“I see that in Fayette County,” Dominguez said.

She said people in Fayette County want to do their best for every kid, every day: “I would be a great match for this community.”

Dominguez said she could make a difference in the lives of the more than 40,000 children in the district.

Dominguez’ resume said she has a proven track record in urban high poverty schools, a strong background in innovation, a deep knowledge of curriculum, and a leader of professional development.

She has three college-age children and lives near San Antonio.

Dominguez, who loves fishing and cooking, said she grew up very poor and had to struggle through school.

She is a first generation college graduate who said she found herself ill-prepared to attend Dartmouth College in New Hampshire after graduating from the district she currently serves in.

She realized that a lot of advocacy work needed to be done for the children in her district and that became her life’s passion.

Dominguez said Fayette schools in terms of equity need to examine materials in the classrooms, train teachers in cultural diversity, and create a pipeline of teachers who are reflective of the community.

She said 39 percent of the students who are economically disadvantaged are being categorized as being college and career ready, whereas 78 percent of students who are not economically disadvantaged are college and career ready.

Kids in Fayette County nearing graduation need individualized support, she said, with a case management system assigning 25 kids to one teacher in high schools.

In classrooms, she would want Fayette teachers to communicate across school lines -- Henry Clay teachers working with Tates Creek teachers, for example, -- to collectively plan together and provide higher quality lessons.

She said more work needs to be done to make sure students and their families -- from gifted and talented to special needs -- are aware of their opportunities to attend varied programs in Fayette County and have access to those programs.

Her district has a state of the art program for special needs students as they near graduation, running companies for bike repair, community gardens and t-shirts. Those students then partner with Texas A&M for a four-year degree program.

“Our students with special needs just need more attention from us,” she said of Fayette County’s district.

She said if she is hired as superintendent, she would dig into the controversy over the role of police in schools right away, because it is weighing on students. She said officers need mental health training.

Dominguez said she already has a plan for her first 100 days, setting up town halls at schools, meeting with local businesses leaders.

She said she has a diverse cluster of experiences, but she’s a “teacher at heart.”