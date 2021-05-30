Chief of staff at U.S.’s fifth largest school district finalist for Fayette superintendent

Editor’s Note: the Herald-Leader is profiling all 5 candidates to become the next Fayette County Public Schools superintendent.

Christopher Bernier believes Fayette County is on the brink of becoming the premier urban school district in the United States.

Bernier, currently chief of staff of the fifth largest school district in the United States, wants to be the leader who takes Fayette County into that future. He’s one of five finalists to become the next superintendent of public schools in Lexington.

When Bernier was named chief of staff for the Clark County, Nev., school district in 2019, the superintendent of that district, Jesus Jara noted that Bernier had extensive experience serving at all levels of a school system.

“He has a successful track record of implementing meaningful professional development, with results that were evident in leadership changes throughout the district. He also has led schools with diverse student populations to increases in student achievement,” Jara said.

Bernier says he has a proven track record in diversity, equity and inclusion.

As an executive cabinet member in the Las Vegas school district, Bernier executes “ a student-centered vision” for over 310,000 students and 42,000 employees, according to his biography. He is chair of that district’s Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Committee for Goals and Objectives. Bernier has achieved an over 10 percent increase in graduation rates, revitalized magnet programs, and created partnerships for college and career pathways for students.

Previously,he oversaw 200,000 students as the associate superintendent of Orange County Public Schools in Orlando, Fla.

Bernier’s resume says he is a transformation expert. He describes himself as a positive and thoughtful person who loves his life and has high self-expectations.

He said in Fayette County, he would take a listen, learn and then lead approach and he would be transparent.

“I can’t imagine another job that would have attracted me like this one does,” said Bernier of the Fayette County post.

Like the late Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk, Bernier said he has always considered himself a servant leader who will reach out to students who don’t have a voice. Bernier said he would work with University of Kentucky staff to address the district’s teacher shortage.

“I would be thrilled to put on the blue and have the opportunity to work with the University of Kentucky to really look at how do we engage our young people who ... may feel like they are being called to the profession,” he said.

Bernier, a Massachussetts native who grew up in the Catskill Mountains of New York, said he is deeply indebted to his parents for their help and support. Bernier said his parents’ divorce when he was 11 left him in a single parent home.

He wore a pink tie for his virtual interview in Fayette County to honor his mother’s struggle with breast cancer. She died shortly after summoning the strength to attend his college graduation, he said.

Bernier, a long distance hiker, has adult children. Some of his grandchildren live in Georgetown, Ky. His brother lives in southern Kentucky.

Bernier said all students need more choice and access to programs in Fayette County. He said work that he began in Orlando for gifted students is thriving. Bernier said in Las Vegas, he has set up universal testing in second grade for gifted students, with 45 percent hispanic and 14 percent Black students entering programs -- percentages that reflect the population.

In regard to Kentucky’s new law allowing students to repeat a year, Bernier said kids, especially those with a special education plan, should be caught up academically before they are considered for retention. Catching students up will take massive amounts of teacher training, he said.

He said he anticipates that this August will look like a normal school year. He said teachers, parents and students are tired, and the district will have to review test data and other numbers to make sure any new programs are effective. Otherwise, the system after COVID could collapse, Bernier said.

Bernier said he is fully prepared to build coalitions in Lexington. He said he believes that there is an opportunity for him to revitalize listening and to hear what the community wants for equity and inclusion.

He said principals and school councils can work together so that music and performing art programs are offered at every school.

Bernier said that he can diversify the work force by getting support professionals such as teachers’ aides already in the district to become teachers and teachers to become administrators

He said the role of police officers have been redefined in his current district to protect and serve children versus apprehending and arresting them.

“I’m hoping we could do some of the same things in Fayette,” Bernier said.