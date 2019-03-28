Kentucky lawmakers ban smoking on public school grounds in final hours of 2019 session

In the final hours of this year’s law-making session, the Kentucky Senate gave final passage Thursday to a bill that would ban the use of tobacco products and e-cigarettes on the grounds of public schools.
On a vote of 28-10, the Senate sent House Bill 11 to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin for his consideration. The bill in the Senate was handled by Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, who is running for lieutenant governor this year on Bevin’s re-election ticket.
Bevin has absolute control of the fate of any bill lawmakers sent him Thursday because the General Assembly will not be back in session to override any vetoes.
The bill would ban students, employees and volunteers from using any tobacco product, including e-cigarettes, on school property or during school events. School districts would be allowed to “opt out” of the ban within three years after implementation of the law.
Bonnie Hackbarth, a spokeswoman for Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, said the group would work with the Kentucky School Boards Association on a model tobacco policy and would launch an education campaign in the next few weeks focused on children talking to children about the dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping.
In speaking for the bill, Alvarado, a physician, said 8,900 Kentuckians die each year from tobacco use. “It’s time for Kentucky to step up to the plate and support our children,” he said.
Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, said the bill is an example of “government overreach” and that decisions about tobacco use should be left to school boards.
Terry Brooks, executive director for Kentucky Youth Advocates, applauded passage of HB 11, saying it was “a profound win for Kentucky’s kids.”
He said it carries “special impact because of the boom in e-cigarette popularity.”
The Kentucky Chapter of the American College of Cardiology said the bill, introduced by Rep. Kim Moser, R-Independence, preserves local control by leaving enforcement and penalties up to each individual school district.
Other bills receiving final passage Thursday and sent to Bevin for his consideration included:
▪ Senate Bill 11, which outlines employers’ responsibilities for accommodating pregnant employees. It was sponsored by Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr, R-Lexington.
Kate Miller, advocacy director of American Civil Liberties Union-Kentucky, called the bill “a great victory for Kentucky families” and said it “provides much-needed clarity for employers and reasonable protections for pregnant workers to prevent problems before they start.”
