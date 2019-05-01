Bevin officials give details of pension bill to lawmakers behind closed doors

Gov. Bevin says pension relief bill is ready Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters Tuesday that a bill is ready for lawmakers to consider on how to provide pension relief to regional universities, mental health centers and other quasi-governmental agencies. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters Tuesday that a bill is ready for lawmakers to consider on how to provide pension relief to regional universities, mental health centers and other quasi-governmental agencies.

Officials with Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration met with state lawmakers behind closed doors Wednesday to provide details of a bill that would give financial relief to regional universities, health departments, mental health centers and other quasi-governmental agencies that face huge increases in pension costs.

Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, told reporters before entering a briefing that Bevin staffers would hold two meetings Wednesday for all lawmakers in anticipation of a special legislative session to be held sometime soon.

“The process is working. We will see what they got and see if we can keep this moving along,” said Thayer.

Bevin said Tuesday he plans to call a special session in May, possibly as early as next week but probably not Monday. Only the governor can call a special session and set its agenda. Lawmakers determine how long a session lasts.

Bevin vetoed on April 9 a bill lawmakers passed to offer pension relief. He questioned the legality of parts of the earlier bill and said a better bill could be developed that corrects mistakes in the legislation.

The governor said he would call a special session to give lawmakers another chance to address huge increases in pension costs that are set to take effect July 1.

A special session is expected to last five days at a cost to taxpayers of $66,434 a day.

State budget director John Chilton and Bryan Sunderland, Bevin’s deputy chief of staff who also oversees the governor’s legislative initiatives, conducted Wednesday’s briefings for lawmakers.

Sunderland said after the first briefing that it was “a positive conversation, there were a lot of questions. I’m not going to speak for any member of the General Assembly. Let them digest the bill. But we had good conversations with lawmakers and will have more today.”

He said the administration probably will make the bill public by the end of the day.

This story will be updated.