Bevin: Pension relief bill ready for lawmakers to consider. Special session coming ‘soon.’

'This is a sad day for Kentucky': Bevin reacts to court decision on pension law. Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin reacts to the Kentucky Supreme Court's decision to overturn the controversial pension law.

Gov. Matt Bevin said Tuesday a pension bill to provide financial relief for regional universities, health departments, mental health centers and other quasi-governmental agencies is ready for lawmakers to consider in a special legislative session he plans to call soon in May.

Bevin said he briefed university presidents about the bill Tuesday morning with his staff. House members held a conference call on the bill.

Rep. Jerry Miller, R-Louisville, said House Republican members received an oveview of the bill Tuesday but still have not seen a copy of it.

“By tomorrow afternoon, every single member of the House and Senate in both parties will be well aware of what’s in this bill.,” Bevin said.

On April 9, the Republican governor vetoed the Kentucky General Assembly’s bill to offer the pension relief by letting the agencies keep their contribution rates into the pension system much lower as they gradually buy their way out of the state retirement system.

He said a better bill could be developed and mistakes like wrong dates could be corrected.

Bevin said then he will call a special legislative session by July 1 to give lawmakers another chance to address the soaring pension costs facing the agencies.

Bevin said Tuesday the new bill is “tighter, slimmer, easier to follow and provides more latitude and options to the quasis so they will have more chance what their and their employees’ future looks like.”

Asked if the special session will start next Monday, Bevin said, “Probably not Monday, but soon. If we are not careful, we are running up against graduations, Memorial Day, people’s vacations. Why muddy the waters for no good reason? The intent would be sooner than not in the month of May..”