Bevin recalling lawmakers to Frankfort Friday to consider pension relief bill

Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters Tuesday that a bill is ready for lawmakers to consider on how to provide pension relief to regional universities, mental health centers and other quasi-governmental agencies.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said he will call the Kentucky General Assembly into a special session at 8 a.m. Friday to consider a bill that would provide regional universities and quasi-governmental agencies relief from rising pension costs.

Bevin first proposed a bill in May to address the rising costs, which threaten to bankrupt some health departments and community mental health centers, after he vetoed a bill lawmakers approved earlier this year to deal with the crisis.

Bevin’s legislative director said in June there are enough votes to pass the proposed bill in the Republican-led legislature, but finding a time when all the lawmakers willing to vote for the bill can come to Frankfort has been difficult.

“This bill has been thoroughly vetted and improved with input from legislators,” Bevin said Monday. “It is the only fiscally responsible plan that provides our regional universities and quasi-governmental agencies with a path to a sustainable future.”

Pension costs for regional universities and quasi-governmental agencies, such as county health departments, rape crisis centers and libraries, increased dramatically on July 1 and those bills will become delinquent on Aug. 10 if the legislature doesn’t take action.

Bevin’s proposal extends a freeze on pension costs for another year for universities and quasi-public agencies, holding them at 49 percent of their payroll instead of 87 percent, which is what the rest of state government pays. After that, the public employers must choose: Stay with Kentucky Retirement Systems at full cost or exit the state’s pension system, either by making one lump sum payment to clear their liabilities or setting up a 30-year payment plan that gradually increases each year.

Democrats in Frankfort oppose the plan and have presented two bills of their own, which Republican leaders immediately dismissed.

“The fact that members of the House Minority put forth these proposals is a positive sign that they are willing to recognize this problem for what it is. Our staff is reviewing the proposals and will continue to do so over the next few days,” House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said Thursday. “Our preliminary concern, of course, is that these are the very same policies that led to the pension problems we face today.”

