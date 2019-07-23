Bevin’s pension bill rolls on as Senate panel approves it with no changes

Politics & Government

Gov. Bevin says pension relief bill is ready

Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters Tuesday that a bill is ready for lawmakers to consider on how to provide pension relief to regional universities, mental health centers and other quasi-governmental agencies. By
Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters Tuesday that a bill is ready for lawmakers to consider on how to provide pension relief to regional universities, mental health centers and other quasi-governmental agencies. By
FRANKFORT

Sticking to the script prepared by Republicans, a Senate committee Tuesday signed off on Gov. Matt Bevin’s proposal to provide incentives for regional universities, county health departments, and other quasi-governmental agencies to exit the state pension system.

The Senate State and Local Government Committee, on an 8-to-3 vote, sent House Bill 1 to the full Senate without making any changes to it. The full Senate is expected to approve it Wednesday and conclude a special legislative session called by Bevin that began last Friday. The session costs taxpayers about $65,500 a day.

The House approved the bill Monday on a 52-46 vote.

Critics of the measure expect it to face a legal challenge on whether it violates the inviolable contract that guarantees state workers will receive the pension benefits promised to them when hired.

