Lt. Gov. Hampton sues Gov. Bevin over dismissal of two staffers

Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton sued Gov. Matt Bevin Thursday, claiming his administration did not have the authority to dismiss two of her three staffers.

In a 12-page suit filed in Franklin Circuit Court against Bevin and the Personnel Cabinet, Hampton asked the court to declare that she — as a constitutionally elected officer of the state — is empowered by the law to appoint staff to her office and to block the governor from interfering with her appointment power.

The governor’s office had no immediate comment.

Hampton’s attorney, Josh Harp, of Frankfort, said a hearing will be held before Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd at 10 a.m. Monday.

The Bevin administration fired Hampton’s chief of staff, Steve Knipper, in January for his refusal to follow its policy of leaving state government when he decided to run in May’s Republican primary election for secretary of state. He was unsuccessful in the election.

The Bevin Administration then fired Adrienne Southworth, Hampton’s deputy chief of staff, in May. Southworth said she didn’t know why she was fired but that she had been investigating Knipper’s dismissal.

Knipper and Southworth have appealed their dismissals to the Personnel Board.

Bevin’s chief of staff, Blake Brickman, has said he had authorized Southworth’s dismissal for “remarkably poor judgment in a number of ways.”

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported last Friday that Hampton publicly disputed Bevin, saying she has never talked with him about his administration’s dismissal of two of her three top staffers without her consent.

Hampton specifically challenged Bevin’s comments in a June 26 Lexington Herald-Leader story in which he tried to play down an embarrassing feud between himself and Hampton after he named state Sen. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester as his lieutenant governor running mate in his bid for reelection.

Bevin told reporters in June that he has a “great relationship” with Hampton, that he had no intention to ask her to resign and that he had talked to her within the last week. He said neither one of them has said “one bad word” about each other.

“Did the governor really say that? Do you stand by your story?” Hampton asked a Herald-Leader reporter during a brief interview.

“I take issue with that,” she said. “Look, I did not talk to him. I’ve never talked with him about the dismissals. My staff has not been treated right and I stand by my staff.”

Hampton said in May the firings of her top two staffers were unauthorized and then asked for prayer against the “dark forces” at work against her. She did not elaborate.

Attorney General Andy Beshear, a Democrat who is running against Bevin in the Nov. 5 general election for governor, released an opinion that said Hampton has the authority to hire and fire her own staff.