Trump claims ‘massive impact’ on Kentucky election despite results in governor’s race

President Donald Trump said Tuesday night his pre-Election Day rally in Lexington had a “massive impact” on all of the Kentucky races despite Gov. Matt Bevin earning fewer votes than Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Tweeting late Tuesday night, Trump said Bevin “picked up at least 15 points,” presumably referring to internal polls, in the last days of the election. The president said, “Fake News will blame Trump!”

The race was tight. Unofficial results from the Associated Press as of 1:49 a.m. show Beshear beating Bevin by 5,150 votes. But Bevin would not concede.

Trump “just about dragged” Gov. Matt Bevin across the finish line of the Kentucky governor election, his campaign said in a statement released Tuesday night.

Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said Bevin ran stronger than expected in the race, in which Attorney General Andy Beshear has declared victory. Bevin has not conceded the close election and said he wanted every vote to be counted and for the “process to be followed.”

Our big Kentucky Rally on Monday night had a massive impact on all of the races. The increase in Governors race was at least 15 points, and maybe 20! Will be in Louisiana for @EddieRispone on Wednesday night. Big Rally! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2019 Our big Kentucky Rally on Monday night had a massive impact on all of the races. The increase in Governors race was at least 15 points, and maybe 20! Will be in Louisiana for @EddieRispone on Wednesday night. Big Rally! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2019

At the pre-Election Day rally Monday night in Lexington, Trump told a Rupp Arena audience how important the Kentucky gubernatorial election was for him.

“You’re sending that big message to the rest of the country, it’s so important, you got to get your friends, you got to vote. Because if you lose, it sends a really bad message.” Trump said. “You can’t let that happen to me.”

He further said “Beshear is too liberal, too extreme and too dangerous for the state of Kentucky.”

The president boasted Tuesday night about Republicans winning five of the six elections on the ballot, “including 5 great candidates that I spoke for and introduced” at the rally, he said. One of those was Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron, who became Kentucky’s first independently elected statewide official who is black.

Trump singled out Cameron in a tweet, saying “Great going Daniel, proud of you!” Cameron touted his alliance with Trump throughout the election process.

Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele told The Washington Post Bevin losing is “a definite shot across the bow” despite Cameron winning his race.

“But losing the governorship is a smack at both Mitch McConnell and the president, sending up a cautionary note,” Steele told the Post. He also said Trump showing up “doesn’t mean an automatic win anymore.”

Trump returned to Twitter Wednesday morning and said that based on the Kentucky results, “Mitch McConnell will win BIG next year.”

Bevin has 30 days after the results are certified by the State Board of Elections to decide whether to formally contest the results.