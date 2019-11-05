Daniel Cameron elected Kentucky attorney general, says he will support GOP leaders

Kentucky voters on Tuesday picked as their next attorney general Daniel Cameron, a young protégé of U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell who pledged his unwavering support for the conservative policies of Gov. Matt Bevin, the GOP-led General Assembly and President Donald Trump, who endorsed him.

Cameron, a 33-year-old native of Hardin County, campaigned on his opposition to abortion, gun control and illegal immigration.

But he also vowed to break with the practice of outgoing Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear, who sometimes challenged Bevin and the legislature in court and refused to defend certain laws — notably, abortion restrictions — when he believed they were unconstitutional. The role of the attorney general is to serve as Kentucky’s attorney, not to take sides, Cameron said.

“I won’t substitute my policy positions for the judgments of the legislature,” Cameron said.

“I think that’s one of the reasons people have been frustrated with the current (attorney general’s) office, is that they’ve decided to pick and choose which laws and which pieces of legislation they are going to defend. I’m going to make certain to defend them all,” he said.

Cameron defeated Greg Stumbo, 68, a former Democratic attorney general and Kentucky House speaker who was attempting a comeback after losing his legislative seat in 2016. Cameron battered Stumbo in a series of attack ads, including one that said Stumbo wants to help “illegals ... pour over the border” and sell “Mexican meth” on the streets of Kentucky.

This was Cameron’s first run for elected office, but he’s hardly new to politics.

Republican attorney general candidate Daniel Cameron took to the podium at Rupp Arena prior to the arrival of United States President Donald Trump, who planned to stump for governor Matt Bevin’s reelection, on November 04, 2019. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Cameron was legal counsel for McConnell, Kentucky’s Republican godfather, from 2015 to 2017. Among his Senate duties was helping McConnell select nominees for federal judicial appointments. Later, Cameron left Washington to become a private lawyer and lobbyist in Louisville with the firm of Frost Brown Todd. As a lobbyist, he worked with McConnell to legalize industrial hemp in last year’s federal farm bill.

A Jefferson County man sued Cameron in September, alleging that he lacked the eight years of experience as a practicing attorney that is required by Kentucky’s Constitution in order to qualify as attorney general. Cameron was licensed to practice law eight years ago, in October 2011, but he spent his first two years clerking for a federal judge rather than practicing cases as an attorney.

However, a Jefferson Circuit Court judge dismissed the suit, ruling that Cameron’s clerkship should be counted as practicing law.

Cameron acknowledged during the campaign that he has spent little time in the courtroom as an attorney. Professionally, he represents lenders and other businesses accused in lawsuits of violating consumer protection laws.

“I’ve primarily been a general litigant working on financial regulatory matters, whether it’s the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act or the Fair Credit Reporting Act,” he told the Herald-Leader.

“The nature of my practice and the nature of most litigation is that most cases settle,” he said. “They ultimately don’t end up in the courtroom a lot. Now, when I was a federal clerk, I was in the courtroom every day, observing and seeing what was going on. I also provided help with depositions and testimony. So I’ve had fulsome experience as a lawyer.”

Cameron touted his alliance with the Trump administration and the federal resources he could bring to bear on Kentucky’s drug addiction scourge. Both of Kentucky’s U.S. attorneys, based in Louisville and Lexington, are Trump appointees with whom he could work closely on joint federal-state crime fighting, he said. The Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police endorsed him, he noted.

“The time I spent working with our law enforcement community when I was Senator McConnell’s general counsel gave me the breadth of relationships,” Cameron said in a recent interview, “helping them confront what I, in many ways, think has become the public safety challenge of our lifetime, the drug epidemic. I was very proud to bring in some additional dollars through the Office of National Drug Control Policy to help with our drug interdiction efforts.”

Cameron will be Kentucky’s first independently elected statewide official who is black. Outgoing Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton, who also is black, ran on the GOP ticket four years ago with Bevin.

In interviews, Cameron said he hesitated to make too much out of the subject of race. But he acknowledged the historic nature of his bid in a television commercial called “Lincoln.”

“I grew up in the shadow of Abraham Lincoln just a few miles from his birthplace,” Cameron said in the ad. “It was hard to imagine a little boy who looked like me would some day help a president confirm a Supreme Court justice or even run for attorney general. But here we are.”

The financial advantage during the campaign belonged to Cameron, who had access to McConnell’s mighty fund-raising machine.

As of Oct. 21, Cameron had raised $836,541 for the fall election and Stumbo had raised $559,451. Separately, two Washington-based groups spent a fortune on advertising in the race. The Republican Attorneys General Association reported spending $4.52 million for Cameron as of Oct. 21 while the Democratic Attorneys General Association said it spent $1.43 million to help Stumbo.

As Kentucky’s chief law enforcement officer, the attorney general is paid $126,484 a year to oversee a $36-million-a-year office with many different duties. Among them, it represents the commonwealth in court, supports locally elected prosecutors and undertakes certain kinds of criminal investigations.



