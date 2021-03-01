Heavy rains prompt Beshear to declare a state of emergency in Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency following extremely heavy rainfall that deluged Kentucky over the weekend.

“By declaring a state of emergency, we can mobilize the state resources needed to support the cities and counties affected by this heavy rainfall,” Beshear said in a news release. “We are acting swiftly to ensure the safety and security of Kentucky families and to get the needed help to our communities.”

Beshear issued the state of emergency Sunday night. He also the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) is activated and monitoring reports from county emergency services agencies.

The entire state received heavy rainfall over the weekend and remained in either a flood watch or flood warning until early Monday morning.

As of Monday morning, 13 counties and cities have declared states of emergency, including the counties of Breathitt, Calloway, Casey, Elliott, Estill, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry and Pike and the cities of Paintsville and Salyersville.

Flood waters surround Rockhouse Freewill Baptist Church in Johnson County, Ky., on Monday, March 1, 2021. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Kentucky National Guard has been activated and is responding to assist with high water emergencies, Beshear said.

The rains began Saturday and continued Sunday night.

Beshear said most of the additional rainfall is likely to become runoff, leading to the threat of flash flooding. In addition, areal flooding of streams and creeks is likely, along with additional instances of river flooding.

Besides directing the Emergency Management to coordinate the response and relief activities of all state agencies and private relief organizations, Beshear’s state of emergency says the state Finance and Administration Cabinet will provide assistance with necessary funds.

Emergency Management is to consult with the American National Red Cross and local officials to determine the need for emergency shelters for any displaced family. Transportation on public roads in affected areas may be restricted or prohibited in the interest of public health and safety.

“The impact of extremely heavy rainfall and flash flooding across the commonwealth led to numerous emergency rescues and evacuations in counties from west to east,” said Michael Dossett, director of the state’s Emergency Management.

“The governor’s state of emergency activated the National Guard, and we have been coordinating requests for assistance from counties across the state,” he said.