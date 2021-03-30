Legislature passes constitutional amendment declaring no right to abortion in KY

Kentucky Sen. Danny Carroll, left, R-Benton, speaks with Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, on the Senate floor at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, the final day of the 2021 legislative session. rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Kentucky General Assembly scrambled to pass a series of last-minute bills in the waning hours of the final day of the 2021 legislative session, including a constitutional amendment dealing with abortion.

With the minute hand on the clock inching toward midnight, the House filed a flurry of floor amendments, none of which the public had the opportunity to read, to pass last-minute items from their legislative wish-list.

One, attached to a bill that dealt with reorganization of the adjutant general’s office, would require someone who filed a failed impeachment petition to pay the legal fees of the Legislative Research Commission if they sue in an effort to avoid paying the cost of the impeachment proceeding.

The people who filed petitions to impeach Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron are currently challenging the committee’s decision to make them pay more than $60,000 in legal fees.

While the House was filing floor amendments, the Senate was voting on a constitutional amendment that would make clear there is no legal right to an abortion in Kentucky if the voters approve it in 2022 and the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Here’s some of what they passed after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Abortion

The Senate gave final passage to a constitutional amendment that declares there is no right to an abortion in Kentucky.

House Bill 91 would add this phrase to the Kentucky Constitution: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.” The constitution would then pre-empt any court ruling that could legalize abortion in the state, should the federal Supreme Court reverse its ruling that guarantees a right to an abortion.

Rep. Joseph Fischer, R-Ft. Thomas, told a Senate committee earlier this month that the bill was an attempt to prevent Kentucky courts from saying abortion is legal in Kentucky, but would not block the legislature from allowing abortion rights.

Abortion is usually a hot-button election issue and now Kentuckians will have to vote on the constitutional amendment in November 2022, when U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is up for reelection and members of the House and Senate will likely be running in newly drawn congressional districts for the first time.

Gov. Andy Beshear does not have the authority to veto proposed constitutional amendments.

Unemployment offices

The House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 146, which along with requiring background checks for employees in the Labor Cabinet, will require the cabinet to open 12 regional unemployment offices by April 15.

Kentucky’s unemployment system has been overwhelmed during the COVID-19 pandemic and many people have struggled for months to get help resolving problems with their unemployment claims. The addition of regional offices, which would be located in counties where unemployment is higher than 5 percent, would potentially help alleviate some of those struggles.

In a committee meeting earlier this week, Rep. Scott Sharp, R-Ashland, said he had spoken to Beshear senior adviser Rocky Adkins and that the administration had already identified where they would be able to open offices.

The bill now goes back to the Senate, which will consider the changes.

Able-bodied must work

Later, Rep. Steven Rudy, R-Paducah, introduced a floor amendment Senate Bill 126 that he said would require people who are able-bodied to return to work. The language of the amendment was not available to the media or public to read.

Rudy said it specifically dealt with people who were “afraid to return to work” over the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing their employer to deny the employee’s unemployment benefits. He said it would not apply to people who might have “high risk conditions” for complications from COVID-19.

Rudy tucked the language into a bill that affirmed Beshear’s decision to move the unemployment office from the Cabinet of Education and Workforce Development to the Labor Cabinet, making any potential veto decision by Beshear more difficult.

The bill now goes back to the Senate, which will consider the changes.