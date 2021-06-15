Politics & Government

Lexington council approves $401 million budget. Find out what’s in and what’s out.

The Lexington council gave final approval Tuesday to a $401 million spending plan that includes raises for most city employees, more than $4.8 million for park improvements, a new roll call center for police and 34 new positions, including six new police officers.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted 14 to 1 to approve the spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Councilman Richard Moloney was the only no vote. Moloney said he was concerned about using money from some of the city’s savings accounts.

“The council also added several new positions, and it’s not clear how we are going to pay for it,” Moloney said.

This is the first time in history the general fund budget has topped $400 million. The budget is a nearly 6 percent increase over the current year, austere budget of $379 million. The spending plan includes no tax increases.

Buoyed by federal stimulus dollars doled out at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and better-than-expected tax collections, the city expects a more than $20 million surplus for the current fiscal year.

Mayor Linda Gorton’s original proposed budget was $398 million. The council added roughly $1 million in new spending and $4 million in new borrowing to that spending plan through changes approved over the past two months.

In total, the budget includes $29 million in borrowing.

Gorton and the council used about $7.9 million from current-year savings to fund some of the priorities in the upcoming budget.

In addition, the city used $7.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, federal stimulus dollars, to fund some park improvements.

The city still has approximately $114 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to designate for other potential projects over the next two years. There are restrictions on how that money can be spent.

Gorton has not said if she will veto any of the council’s changes to the budget.

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the city passed a lean budget that froze dozens of positions and offered no salary increases. Several key changes in this year’s budget include adding new staff and giving raises to city employees for the first time since 2018. The budget increases spending on paving, affordable housing and purchasing replacement vehicles for police, fire and other city departments.

Here are some of the highlights of the $401 million spending plan:

Although Gorton recently proposed spending $10 million to build a new senior and therapeutic recreation center in Shillito Park, the project is not included in the budget for the new fiscal year.

Gorton has said the money may come from current-year savings or could be borrowed or bonded. The mayor has said she does not want to use American Rescue Plan Act money for that project because there will be up to $584,000 in ongoing annual operating expenses.

Profile Image of Beth Musgrave
Beth Musgrave
Beth Musgrave has covered government and politics for the Herald-Leader for more than a decade. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has worked as a reporter in Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, Illinois and Washington D.C.
  Comments  

Health & Medicine

Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 emergency declaration formally ends

June 15, 2021 4:20 PM

Business

Texas bullet train group inks deal with Milan design firm

June 15, 2021 4:18 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service