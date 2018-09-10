Kentucky counties cope with flooding; search resumes for boy swept away

Heavy weekend rain continues to cause issues for many areas of Kentucky Monday after the precipitation subsided.
Areas in Bath, Morgan, Menifee, Fleming and Rowan counties remain under a flood warning until 11 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The flooding caused Montgomery County to declare a state of emergency, according to the Mount Sterling Police Department. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported many roads closed in the county. More than 6 inches of rain fell during the weekend in Mt. Sterling, leaving between 30 and 50 homes and 20 businesses under water, the National Weather Service reported.
Crews resumed their search Monday morning in Rowan County for an 8-year-old boy who was swept into a culvert by rushing waters, Morehead Mayor Jim Tom Trent said. The boy has been missing since around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when he got caught in flood waters near Morehead Middle School, according to WYMT.
Nearly 50 first responders “searched tirelessly for the missing child as well as keeping our citizens safe by directing traffic, assisting pedestrians and motorists,” Mayor Trent said.
Several vehicles, including police cruisers, were submerged in flood waters in Morehead and several roads are closed, the National Weather Service reported. Morehead’s Fazoli’s on Newtowne Square is offering free dine-in meals for anyone impacted by the flooding and to first responders, according to store owner Dan Markwell.
Morehead State University is operating on a 2-hour delay Monday, while schools in Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell, Rowan, Carter, Mason and Clark counties were all closed. Morgan County is in session Monday on a 2-hour delay.
Parts of Jessamine County have received up to 8 inches of rain, leaving some roads completely under water, the Jessamine County emergency management director told LEX 18. Areas in Northern Kentucky, including Crestview and Norwood, have also seen at least 8 inches of rain, Fox 19 reported.
Rain water likely caused the roof of the U.S. Post Office in downtown Winchester to collapse, the Winchester Fire Department said Sunday.
Late Saturday night, a Louisville cab driver died when his car was submerged by heavy flood waters, the Courier-Journal reported.
Also in Louisville, a 15-year-old died Friday from injuries he suffered after being swept into a storm drainage pipe Aug. 31, according to WLKY.
