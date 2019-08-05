Rand Paul has part of lung removed. Surgery tied to 2017 assault by his neighbor.

‘The pain of a thousand knives.’ Rand Paul testifies about injuries after attack During a civil trial, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul testified about being attacked by a neighbor in Bowling Green in November 2017, resulting in Paul’s ribs being broken. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK During a civil trial, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul testified about being attacked by a neighbor in Bowling Green in November 2017, resulting in Paul’s ribs being broken.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul had part of his lung removed over the weekend as additional medical treatment for the effects of an assault by his Kentucky neighbor in 2017.

Paul tweeted Monday morning he had to have part of his lung surgically removed last weekend at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He said the lung was damaged in a November 2017 attack by his Bowling Green neighbor, Rene Boucher, who was ordered by a jury to pay more than $500,000 in damages to Paul early this year.

Paul said he will have to limit his August activities and should be able to return to the Senate in September. The Senate is due back in D.C. on Sept. 9.

He said following the assault that he broke six ribs and had fluid buildup in his chest. In January, Paul underwent hernia surgery in Canada.

Unfortunately, I will have to limit my August activities. Part of my lung damaged by the 2017 assault had to be removed by surgery this weekend. The doctors, nurses, & staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were great. I should be able to return to the Senate in September — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 5, 2019

Boucher pleaded guilty in federal court to assaulting Paul and served 30 days in jail, paid a $10,000 fine and performed 100 hours of community service. Federal prosecutors then pushed for a steeper punishment.

Of the $582,834 Paul was awarded, $7,834 was for medical costs, $200,000 was to compensate him for pain and suffering and $375,000 was to punish Boucher for the attack.

Boucher attacked Paul after cleaning up yard waste Paul had piled on their property line several times, only to see Paul starting another mess, the neighbor’s attorney said in court. Paul denied he piled limbs or other waste on the property line.

It was a difficult weekend for Kentucky’s senators. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fell at his home in Kentucky Sunday morning and broke his shoulder, his office said in a news release. He was treated at a hospital and released after the accident.