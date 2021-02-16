Eastern Kentucky goes dark after second winter storm. Residents left without basics.

Ice hung from trees in Eastern Kentucky on Feb. 14, 2021 after an ice storm knocked out electricity to thousands of people. Mary Ann Stacy

A large swath of counties from northeastern Kentucky to the southern edge of the state were dealing with widespread electricity outages early Tuesday, some using police, firefighters and volunteers to get medicine and kerosene to people as utility crews cleared downed trees to fix power lines.

Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, there were about 143,000 customers without power in Kentucky, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks electricity disruptions.

Three utilities had the largest numbers of customers in the dark: 58,000 for Kentucky Power in northeastern Kentucky, including 16,000 in Boyd County and more than 11,000 in Carter County; nearly 27,000 in the territory of Jackson Energy Cooperative, which is headquartered in Jackson County and had customers in 15 counties; and more than 17,000 in southern Kentucky RECC’s area around Lake Cumberland.

Cynthia Wiseman, Kentucky Power’s managing director of external affairs and customer services, said the utility company will spend the majority of Tuesday and Wednesday assessing the damage, which includes evaluating road conditions, downed trees and materials needed to restore power.

Wiseman said it’s difficult to restore power after back-to-back storms.

The utility’s goal is to have essential services — hospitals, fire departments and water pumps — back online Tuesday. Then, they will move to larger circuits of power outages.

In the Ashland region, Wiseman said some Kentucky Power customers’ power was never restored after the first storm last week.

“We don’t want anyone to think we forgot about them,” Wiseman said.

For the first storm, Kentucky Power brought in 800 crew members to respond to repairs and doubled it for the second storm. Wiseman said the company will bring in additional crew members for a third storm expected later this week.

Utilities face challenges restoring power in areas of Eastern and southern Kentucky because of the hilly terrain and because of roads being blocked by trees, officials said.

Kentucky Power crews worked on Feb. 15 to restore electricity in northeastern Kentucky after ice knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses. Kentucky Power

“Access is a problem. Terrain is a problem,” said Lisa Baker, executive administrative assistant at Jackson Energy Cooperative.

It can also be more time-consuming to restore electricity in rural areas because customers are farther apart.

Baker said the outages started multiplying Monday afternoon as the weight of ice on trees caused them to crash down on power lines.

Tuesday morning, more than half the customers in Jackson County and nearly half in Rockcastle County were without power..

Jackson Energy had help on the way from utilities in Western Kentucky, which wasn’t hit by the ice storm and from out of state. The cooperative planned to have crews work around the clock, but Baker said it wasn’t clear when electricity would be restored to all customers.

“This is going to be a slow process,” she said.

Jackson County Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard said in a Facebook post about 10:30 a.m. that the county would open a warming center at Tyner Elementary School and ask National Guard troops to get people to the center and help with emergencies.

“This storm has been as bad as any I remember,” Gabbard said in the post.

Jamie Strong, emergency manager for the county, said police and firefighters had taken kerosene, oxygen and other supplies to people who needed them. In addition to ice making rural roads difficult to travel, trees blocked some roads, isolating people in their homes.

“We’ve got all kinds of trees down,” Strong said.

Carter County Emergency Management Director Jeremy Rodgers said 93 percent of the county, including the entire city of Grayson, was without power. He said about 40 percent of the power outages were lingering from the previous storm.

Rodgers asked residents to stay indoors or move to a warming shelter if needed by calling 606-474-6911. The county is working to add more warming shelters.

Elliot County Judge-Executive Myron S. Lewis said in a Facebook post that no one in the county was exempt from the impacts of Monday night’s storm. He asked residents with chainsaws to help clear debris, church leaders and elected officials to check in on their neighbors and health care workers to lend assistance.

“What am I asking of you?” Lewis wrote. “Patience and lots of it. You are not the only road affected and yes it will be a while, maybe even well over 24 hours before you see assistance.”

McCreary County Judge-Executive Jimmie W. Greene II said the county had made arrangements to transport some people for dialysis treatments Tuesday morning and to get oxygen to a couple of people.

“You can’t even drive,” Greene said of conditions in the county.

Leslie County Sheriff Billy Collett said many roads in Leslie County were blocked by downed trees, and crews couldn’t work to cut them out of the way until the power company confirmed that the lines at each site were dead. The utility pulled crews out of the field late Monday because of hazardous conditions, so work was slowed, Collett said.

“It was just dangerous last night,” he said.

Power was out to more than half the customers in the county as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Collett, who was putting tire chains on his truck Tuesday morning, was among those without electricity at his home.

Many people in the county have gas-powered generators. That will get people through for awhile, Collett said.