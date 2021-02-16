Kentucky State Police remind people to stay off roads after crash involving cruisers

Kentucky State Police are reminding people to stay off snowy, slick roads Tuesday after two state police cruisers were hit while responding to a crash.

Two were injured when the state police vehicles were struck on Interstate 65, according to state police. The state police units were working to help with another collision when they were struck.

Earlier Tuesday morning, state police reported that all roads in the area covered by Kentucky State Police Post 3 were slick and unsafe. The post includes Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Warren and Simpson counties.

This story will be updated.