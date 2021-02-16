Kentucky winter storm updates: ‘Horrendous’ roads, power out to more than 150,000

Kentucky’s second winter storm in less than one week knocked out power for more than 152,000 people and caused fatal traffic accidents.

Nearly 99 percent of customers in Elliott County were without power early Tuesday morning, according to PowerOutage.us. More than 96 percent were without power in Lawrence County. A few thousand of those outages were restored by 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The storm moved through the state Monday into early Tuesday morning. It appeared the worst had passed by 6 a.m. for much of the state. An ice storm warning which was supposed to be in effect for much of Central Kentucky until 1 p.m. had been canceled, according to the National Weather Service.

There was still an ice storm warning in effect for more than 20 Eastern Kentucky counties, according to the weather service.

High temperatures in Central Kentucky were expected to range from 17 degrees to 21 degrees during the day Tuesday, and dip as low as 4 degrees Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

“Roads are absolutely horrendous across the entire region and today won’t do a lot to help road crews out,” WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey wrote in a Tuesday update to his weather blog. “Temps today may start out below zero across the western part of the state with wind chills even colder.

“Highs are only in the teens areawide with gusty winds making it feel like the single digits.”

Light snow flurries were expected in the region Tuesday, according to the weather service. No precipitation was expected Tuesday night, but a third winter storm in a week was expected to arrive Wednesday.

“The first wave of snow moves in on Wednesday and should bring accumulations with it,” Bailey said.

University of Kentucky cancels in-person class

7 a.m. – UK canceled its in-person classes again Tuesday after canceling afternoon classes Monday. Online classes were still expected to continue. The university also closed its COVID-19 vaccine clinic, asking volunteers not to report Tuesday.

COVID-19 testing sites at Kroger Field, Eastern State Hospital, the K Lair, and Gatton Student Center were all closed Tuesday too.

UK HealthCare hospitals and clinics remained open, and Plan B designated employees were asked to report to work on campus.

Lexington drivers still asked to stay off the roads

7 a.m. – The Lexington Streets and Roads department asked drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary as crews continued to work on treating streets Tuesday morning.

“If you must be on the road today, remember to drive slowly, increase your following distance and allow extra time to reach your destination,” the city said in a statement. “Due to inclement weather, many businesses may be closed so it is advised to check first before leaving your home.”

Lexington police responded to three non-injury collisions and 15 motorists in need of assistance overnight, according to the city.

The city’s level one snow emergency was still in effect Tuesday morning, meaning vehicles couldn’t be parked on streets which were designated as snow emergency routes. Those parked on snow emergency routes risked being towed.

Lexington cancels waste collection Tuesday

7 a.m. – The city suspended its waste collection service for Tuesday due to icy conditions, according to an announcement from the mayor’s office. A makeup day hadn’t yet been scheduled.

“No City carts or dumpsters will be collected,” the city said in a statement. “Residents may leave their waste carts at the curb. Please keep the carts out of the street to make it easier for road crews.”

The city also closed all of its offices which weren’t involved in weather-related work.