Kentucky

SoulFeast Week, Lexington’s new dining event, announces menus (all under $10!)

SoulFeast Week, a new Central Kentucky dining event celebrating Black culinary and agricultural excellence, has released the list of participating restaurants.

And all the special menu items are available for $10 or less.

More than a dozen Black-owned restaurants in Lexington will offer special off-the-menu dishes, according to SoulFeast Week. And each one will feature at least one ingredient sourced directly from a Black farmer in Kentucky, in partnership with Black Soil.

This is the first year for SoulFeast Week, launched by Martina and Marcellus Barksdale to highlight Black-owned food providers and chefs.

The 10-day event from June 18-27 also includes a dozen ticketed culinary experiences, including a seafood boil and Juneteeth Hip-Hop Brunch.

Here are the special menu offerings you will be able to find around Lexington.

Restaurants and menus

Alfalfa, 141 E. Main St., will have a Southern Fried Fish Sandwich with Black Soil Seasonal Veggies for $10. Open Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Creaux, 310 W. Short St., will have Fish Sliders in a Creole seasoned batter with Collard Greens for $10. Open Thursday through Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m., Sunday 5 to 10 p.m.

From the Heart Catering, pop-up at 2968 Winter Garden Dr. will offer Vegan Run it thru the Garden Tater, Philly Cheesesteak Tater, and South of the Border Tater, a variety of loaded potatoes for $10 each. Hours and date to be announced.

From the Heart Catering, pop-up at 105 Loudon Ave., will offer Tater Momma’s Specialty Potatoes, large baked potatoes loaded with toppings, for $10 each. Hours and date to be announced.

Genesis Coffee House & Eatery, 1403 N. Forbes Rd., will have a BBQ Smokehouse Sizzler, a pulled barbecue chicken sandwich with smokehouse cheddar cheese, red onions, pickles, crispy onions and ranch dressing on toasted sourdough, for $7. Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grimes’s Fast Food, 325 Roosevelt Blvd., will offer Grimes’s Honey Fried Livers for $4.59 a serving. Open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Josanne’s Homestyle Southern Kitchen, 3449 Buckhorn Dr., will offer Chicken & Waffles with Peach Chutney for $10. You get a fluffy buttermilk waffle, lightly dusted with powdered sugar, topped with two golden fried chicken wings with a side of homemade peach chutney. Open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jack’s Sandbar & Grill, 2536 Larkin Rd., will have Jack’d Up Fries, fries topped with Black Soil smoked pork shoulder, for $8. Open Sunday through Friday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight.

Mama Dee’s Coney Island, 340 E. New Circle Rd., will have Mama Dee’s Corned Beef & Cabbage, slow-cooked corned beef with collard greens mixed cabbage and cheesy jalapeno cornbread, for $10.

Mimi’s Southern Style Cooking, 126 E. New Circle, will have Mimi’s Mac and Cheese. Price to come. Open Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

LEX_191125NewSavsRCH10
Mamadou “Sav” Savane will open the new location of his restaurant, Sav’s, at 630 East Main St. in Lexington on Dec. 8. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Sav’s Restaurant & Gourmet Ice Cream, 630 E. Main St., will have Bourbon Honey Gourmet Ice Cream, a vanilla-based ice cream with bourbon and local honey, for $4-$8. Open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Social Vegan, 101 W. Loudon Ave., will have Vegan Chili Cheese Queso Fries, fries topped with seasoned plant-based meat, vegan queso, green onions and chopped tomatoes, for $8.99. Open Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Blue Skillet, 213 E. Seventh St. Dish and details coming soon.

The Salad Bar, 101 W. Loudon Ave. Dish and details coming soon.

  Comments  

