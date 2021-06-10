SoulFeast Week, Lexington’s new dining event, announces menus (all under $10!)

SoulFeast Week, a new Central Kentucky dining event celebrating Black culinary and agricultural excellence, has released the list of participating restaurants.

And all the special menu items are available for $10 or less.

More than a dozen Black-owned restaurants in Lexington will offer special off-the-menu dishes, according to SoulFeast Week. And each one will feature at least one ingredient sourced directly from a Black farmer in Kentucky, in partnership with Black Soil.

This is the first year for SoulFeast Week, launched by Martina and Marcellus Barksdale to highlight Black-owned food providers and chefs.

The 10-day event from June 18-27 also includes a dozen ticketed culinary experiences, including a seafood boil and Juneteeth Hip-Hop Brunch.

Here are the special menu offerings you will be able to find around Lexington.

Restaurants and menus

▪ Alfalfa, 141 E. Main St., will have a Southern Fried Fish Sandwich with Black Soil Seasonal Veggies for $10. Open Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

▪ Creaux, 310 W. Short St., will have Fish Sliders in a Creole seasoned batter with Collard Greens for $10. Open Thursday through Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m., Sunday 5 to 10 p.m.

▪ From the Heart Catering, pop-up at 2968 Winter Garden Dr. will offer Vegan Run it thru the Garden Tater, Philly Cheesesteak Tater, and South of the Border Tater, a variety of loaded potatoes for $10 each. Hours and date to be announced.

▪ From the Heart Catering, pop-up at 105 Loudon Ave., will offer Tater Momma’s Specialty Potatoes, large baked potatoes loaded with toppings, for $10 each. Hours and date to be announced.

▪ Genesis Coffee House & Eatery, 1403 N. Forbes Rd., will have a BBQ Smokehouse Sizzler, a pulled barbecue chicken sandwich with smokehouse cheddar cheese, red onions, pickles, crispy onions and ranch dressing on toasted sourdough, for $7. Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

▪ Grimes’s Fast Food, 325 Roosevelt Blvd., will offer Grimes’s Honey Fried Livers for $4.59 a serving. Open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ Josanne’s Homestyle Southern Kitchen, 3449 Buckhorn Dr., will offer Chicken & Waffles with Peach Chutney for $10. You get a fluffy buttermilk waffle, lightly dusted with powdered sugar, topped with two golden fried chicken wings with a side of homemade peach chutney. Open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ Jack’s Sandbar & Grill, 2536 Larkin Rd., will have Jack’d Up Fries, fries topped with Black Soil smoked pork shoulder, for $8. Open Sunday through Friday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight.

▪ Mama Dee’s Coney Island, 340 E. New Circle Rd., will have Mama Dee’s Corned Beef & Cabbage, slow-cooked corned beef with collard greens mixed cabbage and cheesy jalapeno cornbread, for $10.

▪ Mimi’s Southern Style Cooking, 126 E. New Circle, will have Mimi’s Mac and Cheese. Price to come. Open Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mamadou “Sav” Savane will open the new location of his restaurant, Sav’s, at 630 East Main St. in Lexington on Dec. 8. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

▪ Sav’s Restaurant & Gourmet Ice Cream, 630 E. Main St., will have Bourbon Honey Gourmet Ice Cream, a vanilla-based ice cream with bourbon and local honey, for $4-$8. Open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

▪ The Social Vegan, 101 W. Loudon Ave., will have Vegan Chili Cheese Queso Fries, fries topped with seasoned plant-based meat, vegan queso, green onions and chopped tomatoes, for $8.99. Open Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

▪ Blue Skillet, 213 E. Seventh St. Dish and details coming soon.

▪ The Salad Bar, 101 W. Loudon Ave. Dish and details coming soon.