KY State Police release name of man killed in Danville officer-involved shooting

The Kentucky State Police have released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer at a Danville hotel last week.

According to KSP, 33-year-old Shelby Ray Hardin of Danville was holding his mother hostage at knifepoint at the Danville Super Motel 8 on July 6.

When Hardin did not comply with officers’ commands to drop the knife and release his mother, Danville police officer Kyle Lyons fired a shot, investigators say.

The Boyle County Coroner pronounced Hardin dead at the scene.

Lyons, a 13-year law enforcement veteran, has been placed on administrative leave until July 19, as is standard procedure.

