What we know about the Central Kentucky mother, daughter allegedly killed by teen

Tefani Noe’s home on Corinth Road in Anderson County where she and her 12-year-old daughter were killed in September 2020. The house has since been sold. Anderson County Property Valuation Administrator

Luke Craig, 16, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths last year of his mother and his little sister. He escaped the Fayette County Juvenile Detention Center Sunday.

The crime

Tefani “Nikki” Noe, 33, and Brooke Goggin, 12, were found dead about 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 in Lawrenceburg, state police said. They were killed inside Noe’s home on Corinth Road in Anderson County, according to court records. Both died of gunshot wounds, the county coroner told the Anderson News.

The youngest victim was in middle school

Brooke was a seventh-grade student at Anderson Middle School, according to her obituary.

The 12-year-old was in the school band and participated in archery.

The Anderson County School District described her as a “wonderful young lady.”

Mother Tefani Noe was a UK grad

Noe was a graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and the University of Kentucky in Lexington, according to her obituary. She was a senior integrity analyst with Humana and was working on her master’s degree from the University of St. Louis.

Noe liked to fish and ride motorcycles, and she was a member of truck clubs, according to her obituary.

Stephanie Nelson Morris, one of Noe’s friends, said Monday that it was clear that “being a mom was a big part of who she was,” and she had pictures of her children all around her office area.

“Tefanie was a beautiful and precious lady,” Morris told the Herald-Leader. “She worked very hard to make a good life for her and her children. What happened is something I could have never imagined possible. I worked as a professional mentor to her and became good friends with her when we both worked at UK. She worked her way through college while working full time.

“I admired her so much for focusing on making a better life ... She was setting a good example for hard work paying off.”