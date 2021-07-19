Escaped teen had been charged in Central Kentucky deaths of mom, sister, police say

A teen accused of murder in the deaths of his mother and 12-year-old sister escaped the Fayette County Juvenile Detention Center and was at large Monday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

The escaped inmate was identified as Luke Craig, 16, according to state police. Craig was charged in September with murdering 33-year-old Tefani Noe and 12-year-old Brooke Goggin in Anderson County, Sgt. Bernis Napier told the Herald-Leader Monday. Noe was Craig’s mother and Goggin was Craig’s sister, according to family obituaries.

Craig was charged with two counts of murder-domestic violence, state police said previously.

“We are asking the public that if they see the juvenile, please not to approach him but immediately call 911,” Lexington police Sgt. Donnell Gordon said Sunday. “He may be in the area of the Masterson Station neighborhood, the area between Georgetown Road, Leestown Road, Citation Boulevard, and Spurr Road.”

The escape happened at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, state police said.

Craig is between 5-foot-5-inches and 5-foot-7-inches and weighs about 130 or 140 pounds, according to descriptions given by Lexington police and state police.

Lexington police said Craig may be wearing a brown T-shirt and dark blue shorts or a green tank top and brown or dark color shorts. State police said he was wearing a green jumpsuit and black sneakers.

Craig is considered “dangerous and a threat to public safety,” state police said.

Noe and Goggin were found dead in Lawrenceburg Sept. 24 around 9:30 p.m., state police said. Their bodies were found on Corinth Road. The Anderson News reported they were killed at Noe’s home.

Craig allegedly fled police after the killings. Wave 3 News reported the teen led law enforcement on a chase through Anderson, Franklin and Shelby counties before he was stopped on the Watterson Expressway. State police confirmed he was detained in Louisville.

Craig’s booking photo indicates he was processed at a jail in the early-morning hours of Sept. 25.