New winter storm warning for much of Kentucky; crews prepare for another round

As ice, snow and power outages from the last winter storm are still affecting much of the state, the National Weather Service’s Louisville office issued another winter storm warning early Wednesday morning.

The warning, which includes parts of “south-central” and “east-central” Kentucky, is set to go into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday and continue through 7 a.m. Friday, according to the weather service. This will be the third major winter storm in recent days.

This storm is expected to include “heavy mixed precipitation,” with between 3 and 5 inches of snow possible in some areas, with isolated higher totals, according to the warning. Ice accumulations amounting to “a light glaze” are also possible.

“Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” according to the warning.

The warning includes Fayette County, and Lexington’s division of Streets and Roads is working to treat roads in preparation for the next round of winter weather, according to the city.

Most main roads in Lexington are now “passable” after the last storm, but caution should still be used on side streets, according to Streets and Roads.

“If you must be on the road today, remember to drive slowly, increase your following distance and allow extra time to reach your destination,” the division said in a news release.

Waste collection in Lexington was canceled Wednesday because of icy conditions. This also affects people whose trash was set to be picked up Wednesday as a make-up collection day for canceled pick up on Monday.

This story will be updated.