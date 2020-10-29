Going to vote? Here are the Herald-Leader editorial board’s endorsements in the 2020 election.

The Lexington Herald-Leader endorsed the following candidates in the 2020 election:

Amy McGrath Photo Provided

U.S. Senate: Amy McGrath. “McGrath, a former fighter pilot and public servant, would make an excellent senator who would actually put the needs and interests of Kentuckians above her own.”

Josh Hicks Josh Hicks for Congress

U.S. House of Representatives, 6th District: Josh Hicks. “The choice to endorse Hicks is an easy one based on his background, his temperament and his priorities for Kentucky’s working families on issues such as health care, education and taxes.”

Non-partisan races

Lexington Fayette Urban County Council

Hannah LeGris

3rd District: Hannah LeGris. “She seems to have more detailed plans for some of the more thorny issues facing the Third District, which encompasses part of commercial downtown, many increasingly squeezed residential neighborhoods and the inexorably spreading University of Kentucky.”

Bill Farmer Jr.

5th District: Bill Farmer. “Most of all, his deep understanding of how Lexington’s budget works will help Lexington manage some tough times ahead, making Farmer the right choice for the 5th.”

Christian Motley is running in the 8th Council District. Photo provided

8th District: Christian Motley. “Christian Motley’s experience in government and education make him an easy choice for our endorsement.”

Whitney Elliott Baxter

9th District: Whitney Elliott Baxter. “Her views, her energy and her commitment to the 9th District make her an exemplary candidate and an easy choice for our endorsement.”

Arnold Farr Photo provided

Fayette County Board of Education, 5th District: Arnold Farr. “In a district in which half the students meet the federal standard of low-income, the school board needs a social justice warrior to battle on those students’ behalf, and on behalf of their teachers.”

Constitutional Amendment #1: Marsy’s Law,

Vote NO. “Marsy’s Law is a confusing hodgepodge of ideas that upholds many victims rights already in law but could also make court proceedings much more complicated.

Constitutional Amendment #2: Longer terms for district judges. Vote NO. “There is no reason that judges should serve longer than any other elected official. Instead of lengthening the terms of one set of lawyers, they should all be elected for four to ensure proper accountability.”