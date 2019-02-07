Readers sound off on Covington Catholic controversy and a bishop’s handling of it

UK mental help sparse

It’s comical that the University of Kentucky has “recognize[d] the need for a better dialogue surrounding mental health” by posting a list of services offered almost exclusively by its overcrowded and understaffed Counseling Center. While the administration may wash its hands of recent suicides by encouraging students to “get the services they need,” it is not invested in effectively providing them.

I can appreciate that there are limitations to a university counseling center, but it is infuriating that the university should promote this list without appreciating the reality of its offerings. If a student in crisis flies under the radar of the Community of Concern but seeks immediate help, they can wait during drop-in hours and hope to be seen before the center closes, or visit the “relaxation room,” which offers light boxes, coloring pages and a massage chair.