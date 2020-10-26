Letters to the Editor: Shocked to see trees ‘slaughtered’ by Kentucky Utilities

Tree stumps in a median along Southpoint Drive near Nicholasville Road in Lexington, Ky., are photographed Monday, July 20, 2020. Kentucky Utilities is cutting all trees that grow more than 10 feet under power transmission lines. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Tree butchery

Lexington’s Southpoint Drive has a special place in my heart. My husband and I lived in Southpoint in the early 1980s. We were especially fond of the median leading into the development which, at the time, was planted with small trees. After living in Southpoint for eight years, work opportunities took us to the Chicago area. In 2007, we moved back to Kentucky to live near Herrington Lake in Danville. One of the first things we did after our return was to drive up US 27 to Lexington. It was such a joy to see the now mature trees down Southpoint Drive near our former home.

As tree lovers, we were proud that the town showcased the importance of trees — not just as beautiful attractions but also as gifts for lowering urban temperatures and providing shelter for birds and pollinators. It has been shocking over the past year to see so many trees slaughtered by Kentucky Utilities in such areas as Southpoint Drive and Versailles Road. Kentucky Utilities often has booths at environmental gatherings bragging about their dedication to the environment. It is a mystery to me how they can refuse to compromise on saving these treasures.

Linda Porter, Danville

Honoring a friend

I was saddened to hear of the death of my friend, Terry McBrayer. I made my second political speech on a statewide issue for Terry during his race for governor in 1979. I served as one of his three statewide cochairs in that race, my first statewide political position.

After winning the Democratic nomination for governor in 1995, I was desperate to find someone to lead the state Democratic Party. Everyone knew it was an uphill battle. I decided to ask Terry, and to my surprise, he said yes. As the rats were running the ropes to get off the sinking ship, Terry jumped into the harbor, climbed aboard the boat, and rescued the sinking Democrats. The fact is, had Terry not been the chair of the Kentucky Democratic Party, I would not have been governor of Kentucky.

In between, and thereafter, Terry was my friend, advisor, and legal consultant on state issues.

He was a raconteur of the first magnitude. I, and many others, will miss all his wise counsel and friendship.

Paul E. Patton, governor of Kentucky 1995-2003, Pikeville

FCPS survey

Recently the Fayette County Public Schools sent a districtwide survey to families regarding potential return-to-school options. This survey had a number of flaws, and these flaws could potentially be used to misrepresent the outcome.

The survey had only two options: Do you prefer your child continue remote learning or would you prefer a hybrid return-to-school model with two days a week at home and two at school. The problem is that most parents would prefer in-person classes to remote, but the only option is another disastrous choice — a hybrid model that will be a logistical nightmare for students, parents, bus drivers, counselors, and teachers that will leave us all worse off than in remote learning.

I chose to essentially boycott the survey, because neither option is a positive development for students. Unfortunately, my daughter’s principal informed me that if you don’t respond, they default you to hybrid, the worst option.

Any other year you name, I’ve been a major proponent of our FCPS governance. However, this year, the school board and superintendent appear to be campaigning for least effective, and least popular governing body of 2020, which in this calendar year would be an Heraclean achievement.

Barry Saturday, Lexington

Voting issues

I have concerns about the voting process underway in Fayette County. When I went with my husband to vote at Wellington Elementary School, I was asked to verbally verify my residence. I later learned my husband was not asked to verify his residence. If address verification is part of the process, it must be applied uniformly.

This year’s ballot was a paper scantron. When I turned in my ballot, the woman stationed by the scantron commented that I had filled out both sides. Is it necessary to have anyone in a position to see how their neighbors vote? Instructions reinforced by a video on a loop at the scantron station should be sufficient. The secret ballot is critical to combat voter intimidation, and we must permit all citizens to cast an anonymous ballot.

Jean Fry, Lexington