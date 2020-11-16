Letters: The lasting impact of Matthew Mitchell, a great coach and my dad

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Matthew Mitchell dances on the court during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. aslitz@herald-leader.com

My dad, Matthew Mitchell, has been in college basketball for most of my life. Throughout his career, I’ve seen him experience highs, lows and everything in between. However, as I look back on his career, his impressive record and the legacy he is leaving on the game itself is not the first thing that comes to mind.

To win in recruiting, rankings, games, and championships takes hard work and sacrifice. But to build a career on integrity, authenticity, honesty, and discipline takes a daily decision to prioritize character and to be aboveboard. Records go down in record books — filed away on a shelf. Lasting impact, real legacy, is a ripple effect. You can’t put those things on a shelf because they live on in the lives he touched. This is what my dad has done for the game of women’s basketball and for the young women he has poured his life into over his career.

He is stepping away from the game of basketball as a legend, but I believe that his impact on the world is just beginning. It’s no secret that I’m biased, but I think the world needs more of who Matthew Mitchell is, now more than ever. I love you, Dad!

Lacy Mitchell Arant, Madison, Mississippi

No exceptions

To Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk, Chief of High Schools James McMillin, and Fayette County School Board members:

According to FCPS.net, “Effective Nov. 15, Fayette County Public Schools is pausing all athletics and extracurricular activities with the exception of high school football teams entering the KHSAA postseason.” FCPS’s statement further goes on to state that “we are seeing record-breaking positivity rates and positive cases across the state and our community.” However, according to high schools chief McMillin, FCPS justifies its choice to suspend all sports except football because “...we don’t want them to miss the opportunity to compete for the state championship or take away our seniors’ final opportunity to play at the high school level.”

Does FCPS truly believe this decision puts students’ best interests first as indicated in its core values? What about the senior athletes in the spring of 2020? Did they not deserve the same consideration as football? Lastly, what message is FCPS trying to send to all athletes outside of football, especially female athletes?

If his statement is sincere, there needs to be universal application, with no exceptions. Otherwise, the implied message is that the administration values high school football players over all other students.

Antu and Erica Radhakrishnan, Lexington

It’s up to us

It is becoming increasingly difficult to watch our governor plead with us day after day to help ourselves and save our lives. Gov. Andy Beshear is literally to the point of begging and doing everything but crying. For his efforts, he receives abuse. It is hard to understand why those who don’t care about others, don’t even care to take care of themselves and their families. I wonder how we got to the place where fighting the virus and saving lives is controversial.

Simone Salomon, Lexington

Grateful for Farmer

Lexington lost in the last election. We lost a strong leader not only for the 5th Council District he represented but for the community as a whole. Like myself, Bill Farmer Jr. grew up in this town, decided to settle down, contribute to the success of his family’s business, and raise a family here. He had the option of going to a larger community but no, he loves his hometown. He loves it so much that he many years ago decided to contribute by becoming a member of the Urban County Council.

Farmer’s years on the council have seen rapid growth in our community and much change. Through it all he has been a confident, level-headed, calm, and much needed voice for our town and his district. His knowledge of the government paired with his ability to relate to everyone in the community allowed him to help Lexington’s citizens to achieve many goals that might not have happened without his leadership.

We as a community owe him a great deal of gratitude for his service, his caring attitude, his concern for the well-being of everyone in Lexington and Fayette County.

I for one hope that this is not the last time we see him in a leadership position.

Stewart Perry, Lexington