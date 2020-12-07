Letters: ‘What a loss.’ Manny Caulk was dedicated to equal education for all.

‘What a loss’

You cannot imagine the joy I felt when Fayette County Public Schools announced the hiring of Manny Caulk as its superintendent. Having been president of the school board for Christina Public Schools in Delaware when Manny was a student there, I felt a coming together of our common bond — a desire for high quality education for all students. In spite of our having been part of the same school district years ago and now once again, I did not know Manny personally. But I knew of his dedication to equal education for all, and I was relieved that our Fayette County schools would be under his direction.

What a loss for his family, for his friends, and for our school district. We must all hope that a thorough search for his successor will result in a continuation of Manny’s vision.

Carole Boyd, Lexington

Terminal result

Andrew Cooperrider, owner of the Lexington coffeeshop Brewed, has said of his defiance of the governor’s and the health department’s rules on masks and indoor dining: “The worst that could happen is we close.” No, the worst that could happen is he or his customers could die.

Jerry Thiedich, Nicholasville

Matter of health

Lots of us would agree that the chance to own and operate a business is a privilege. It’s an opportunity for livelihood and profit, in an endeavor of one’s own choosing. But surely there’s also an implied social contract: that the business operate safely within the community. With privilege comes responsibility.

We recently heard the view that, even with active community spread of the coronavirus, that people should be free to decide for themselves whether to eat inside a restaurant, that informed adults can assess and take risks, as they see fit. Yet someone who becomes exposed to coronavirus at a restaurant, may later visit a bank, store, or church, leading then to greater risk throughout the community. There is now ample evidence that restaurant dining indeed raises the risk of coronavirus transmission.

To me, the COVID-19 guidelines are very much like the food safety guidelines which are overseen by the health department — they involve a serious matter of health. And, as with food safety, if a restaurant refuses to cooperate with COVID-19 safety orders, it should be closed.

David Farris, Lexington

Vaccine trial

I read Will Fritz’s recent commentary about his volunteering to be inoculated with a coronavirus test vaccine to see what happens to a human being after receiving one of the injections. I commend Mr. Fritz on his notable bravery. Until these medications are observed in human reactions we can’t know how they affect us. Many years ago, Dr. Judah Folkman, an eminent cancer researcher, had great success with angiogenesis, a novel treatment for cancerous tumors. When word got out to the world, Dr. Folkman and his lab and fellow researchers were inundated with calls from around the world pleading for help. Dr. Folkman put out a statement that read “Please don’t call me or my lab or my associates. These treatments must have rigorous testing in humans before we can treat anyone. Now, if you are a mouse we may be able to help you but otherwise please don’t call us.”

Sharon Woodworth, Georgetown

Sign me up

I have no reservations whatsoever about taking any vaccine developed by the world’s leading scientists which vaccine benefits have been proven by more scientists in the regulatory sector.

I volunteer to receive an early dose. Please put me on a standby list if I may not be very high on the priority list of citizens scheduled to receive the vaccinations earliest. However, I am the caretaker for three vulnerable people.

Those believers in conspiracies and hoaxes that the current but soon-to-be-past president of the United States peddles who are suspicious of the COVID-19 vaccines can carry their ridiculous theories to their graves.

Give me the vaccine and those of us who wear masks, wash/sanitize our hands, stay distanced from others, and who get vaccinated will continue our reliance on sound science and good education.

For the facts of the matter, read what Dr. Anthony Fauci said recently about our immediate future regarding the virus.





If you can’t put a piece of cloth across your face to keep your neighbors from dying, don’t talk to me about “God” or being “pro-Life”.

Tracy Bentley, Midway