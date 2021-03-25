Letters to the Editor: Rand Paul ‘rude’ to Fauci, shows ‘ignorance,’ ‘arrogance’ over masks

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul had a heated exchange Wednesday on the Senate floor. Associated Press

Gun legislation





Any congressperson who has received lobbying support from the National Rifle Association, either directly or through PACS or super PACS, should be barred from voting on legislation dealing with gun control. If we made this a fundamental, across-the-board rule for all legislation, thus eliminating conflicts of interest, American civilization would be so much better served.

Lewis A. Kelly, Lexington

Al Smith, remembered

When Al Smith was here in Lexington and not in Florida, Al was happy to ride across town to visit with Larry Forgy for long conversations about their old times in Logan County.

I got the benefit of listening to unbelievable tales they shared. With them I heard Al tell a story of a man fixing elections.

The man, Doc Beacham, took his friend to the courthouse where officials were counting votes. Doc told his friend to go to an opposite corner to the opposite side of the room and he’d signal him to fake a heart attack.

When officials rushed to take care of his acting friend having a heart attack, Doc would stuff a ballot box.

In actuality, my first contact with Smith was via his hosting a talk show on WVLK-AM radio. A great host on radio that encouraged callers and challenged callers, he brought issues to radio.

Thinking back when I first got on the internet, I was a little more ignorant about “how to” online. Al Smith had wanted me to set up a web page or blog about my political, economic and social observations on our nation, Kentucky and local issues. I failed.

I am sorry Al, I haven’t done so much but I deeply thank you for your encouragement and your friendship.

Don Pratt, Lexington

Paul ignorant

Sen. Rand Paul has once again demonstrated both his arrogance and his ignorance with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. At a recent Senate hearing, Senator Paul criticized the Centers for Disease Control guidelines that vaccinated people should continue to wear masks in public settings, stating that “there is no evidence that there are significant reinfections after vaccines” and that the CDC’s masking guidelines defy “everything we know about immunity” . He apparently is not aware that one of several new variants of COVID-19 has been detected at a Kentucky nursing home and that both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents at that facility have contracted this variant. One vaccinated resident became sick enough to be hospitalized. Senator Paul’s comments suggest that his notions about immunity may not be entirely applicable to COVID-19 and that he is unaware of how the virus is affecting people in his own state.

Bev Salehi, Lexington

Remarks insolent





Sen. Rand Paul’s attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci, a true American patriot and a real medical professional, was rude and unbecoming of an American. And what does not understand about over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19?

Terry Barnes, Lexington

Mask up, Rand

A couple of weeks ago I submitted a request to the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure regarding their view on Sen. Rand Paul blatantly disregarding recommendations on the use of masks while striding about the Senate floor. I’ve received no reply though I explicitly requested one.

Senator Paul is still listed as an active Kentucky physician on the board’s website. This behavior would not be tolerated in one of our state hospitals, so I wonder why is it acceptable in the Capitol building. Should not the board perhaps issue a statement on this matter? Is anyone else wondering the same thing?

I’m a retired physician so I’m not a total neophyte on the issue of infectious disorders. I would not have wanted Senator Paul on the staff of any hospital with which I was affiliated; his behavior is irresponsible. Ask the board what they think.

John Vance, Versailles

Stop soring

Again we are hearing about soring Tennessee walking horses to produce the exaggerated “Big Lick” gait. This cruel practice is in the same category with cock fighting and dog fighting, and no one will publicly admit they are doing it, but USDA rules allow a self-policing system that has let soring continue. What is needed is: 1. the USDA to promulgate a rule that stiffens penalties and eliminates self-policing by the trainers and show managers; and 2. passage of the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act, an update to existing law. The PAST Act closes loopholes exploited by “Big Lick’‘ trainers and is endorsed by the American Veterinary Medical Association, the American Association of Equine Practitioners, the state veterinary organizations of all 50 states, key individuals in the Tennessee walking horse show world, the American Horse Council, the U.S. Equestrian Federation, and dozens of national and state horse groups. I urge Sen. Mitch McConnell and Congressman Andy Barr to step forward and sponsor the PAST Act. Don’t make up an “alternative” bill that allows self-policing to continue and sides with the sorers as they did in the last Congress.

Jo Ellen Hayden, Lexington

Loved the laughs!

I would like to thank recent letter writer Scott Goebel for making me laugh so hard I had tears running down my face when I read his letter to the editor. Goebel’s letter reinforced just how ridiculous it is for Kentucky Republicans to try to pass a law to make it illegal for anyone to verbally assault the police. His choice of words when describing how a person could mock and insult the police without using profanity was genius. He used nonprovocative language to prove his point and show us what a stupid and backward measure it is.

Yolanda Averette, Lexington

Safety crisis





The violent attacks in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16 which led to the deaths of seven women quickly resulted in a renewed call for increased advocacy efforts regarding the safety of women. Statistics reflect that one in three females will experience violence in their lifetime. While these statistics send a clear message that there are dangerous gender norms present in this country, the issue continues to be relatively unaddressed as if it was an unimportant nuisance, rather than a crisis. Even though the federal government classifies violence towards women as a public health concern, gender norms reflect the marginalization of females. Without a change, females will continue to be victimized, and forced to rely on each other for protection, rather than looking towards males to help eradicate the violence. The idea of including males in the solution leads to an often-overlooked fact that women are not responsible for these attacks on their safety. Consequently, women cannot solve this issue alone. It is imperative that males become part of the equation to eradicate this current reality females face every day. Only together can the discussion be moved from the invisible shadows to shine light on this very visible crisis.

Jennifer Withrow, Lexington

Test hurts freelancers

Over 14 years ago, I vowed to make it as a female journalist in the tech industry. Now, if the Senate passes the PRO Act with the “ABC test” provision intact, I could lose everything I’ve ever worked for.

For years, I toiled away at draining call centers to make space for myself in the male-dominated industry. I faced verbal abuse from customers and management on my journey toward self-sufficiency. I worked nearly 24 hours a day to break through. When I got in, I knew I’d never return to the 9-to-5 workforce in which I was clearly disposable.

I’ve written at nearly every major tech publication in the country. I don’t rely on government handouts. I pay my taxes. I’m a successful business owner.

The PRO Act, as written, would strip me of nearly 100% of my freelance income. Its ABC test is archaic and harmful to millions of American freelancers. It’s a job killer. It will end independent contracting as we know it.

Everyone should have the right to unionize. But no one should be forced to give up the career they’ve fought for. If you value women like me, fight for me. Fight the PRO Act’s ABC test.

Brittany Vincent, Louisville

Grateful to all

I would like to congratulate and thank all those wonderful medical personnel, student volunteers, and administrative organizers who planned and executed that well-oiled machine for the COVID-19 vaccines at University of Kentucky’s clinic at Kroger Field. For those of us older citizens with limited computer skills and physical challenges, everyone we encountered proved professional, patient, and compassionate.

Having retired from teaching some 15 years ago, I had forgotten how idealistic, polite, and caring so many are, as they proved that day. My hope and prayer is that all of them realize the service they have rendered and perhaps we will curtail the ravages of this horrible pandemic soon. God bless them all.

Henry Everman, Richmond

Get healthy

As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentuckians must address our epidemic levels of diabetes and prediabetes. Diabetes is associated with heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, lower-limb amputation, and many other conditions. Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar levels are elevated but are not high enough for a diabetes diagnosis. The 2020 Kentucky Diabetes fact sheet (Department for Public Health, 2020) highlights the problem using 2018 data. Approximately one in seven Kentuckians (13.7%) had diabetes. In the Appalachian region, the diagnosed diabetes rate was 16.8% compared to 12.5% in non-Appalachian counties. An estimated 158,000 Kentuckians had undiagnosed diabetes. Overall, an estimated one in three Kentucky adults had diagnosed or undiagnosed prediabetes. Diabetes is the 6th leading cause of death by disease in Kentucky.

Many Kentuckians experienced decreased physical activity and gained weight due to COVID-19 restrictions. These factors increase risk for developing diabetes and prediabetes. Additionally, many people have been unable to maintain contact with their healthcare providers and may be at greater risk for developing serious complications from unregulated diabetes. Readers may take the CDC risk test for prediabetes at https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/risktest/index.html and everyone should discuss their risk for diabetes with their healthcare provider or local health department.

William H. Robinson Louisville

Mitch botched it

The destruction of our evolving democracy has been in Sen. Mitch McConnell’s hands for years and he has shown us he hasn’t been up to the task; being non-committal when “45” was dismantling the accepted governmental norms and not trying to curb the vicious, demoralizing, attacks on the election results. Without Mitch’s leadership and denouncing “45”, one can deduce that Mitch condoned and legitimized the insurrection.

For four years, Mitch encouraged and enabled “45” to destroy the fundamentals of our government and then had to hide when “45’s” insurrectionists attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. Then, lacking leadership and not convicting “45” in a simple impeachment proceeding, Mitch had the intestinal fortitude to stand up afterwards and say that “45” is guilty as hell and should be tried in the criminal courts. Just another self-serving logic from Mitch.

It is fortunate malingerer Mitch did not wander into the path of “45’s” insurrectionists, where he easily could have been mistaken for the vice president due to his white hair and sustained unnecessary harm.

J A Hernández, Lexington