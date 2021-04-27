Lawyers to file complaint to ban Sheikh Mohammed and his Derby favorite from race

Perfect weather, excited racegoers and .... a big commotion. It wouldn’t be the Kentucky Derby without one, right?

This is a doozy, though. A group of human rights lawyers and students at the University of Louisville plan to file a complaint with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, asking them to ban Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum — owner of Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality — from the Derby on Saturday because of alleged human rights abuses against at least one of his daughters. Such a ban would mean Essential Quality, the 2-1 morning-line favorite, would not be allowed to race and the sheikh could not be present at Churchill Downs.

It’s the same complaint Brandeis Law School Professor Sam Marcosson and the U of L Human Rights Advocacy Project filed in 2019, alleging that Sheikh Mohammed should not be allowed at the Derby because in March 2018 he had allegedly kidnapped his daughter as she tried to escape Dubai in a boat. Marcosson said he had mailed the complaint Tuesday and it would arrive at the racing commission on Wednesday.

The racing commission dismissed the complaint previously because it was based on press reports, Marcosson said. However in March 2020, the family division of the British High Court found that Sheikh Mohammed had arranged the kidnapping of two of his adult daughters and forcibly returned them to Dubai after they attempted to flee on different occasions. It also found the sheikh “conducted a sustained campaign of fear, intimidation and harassment of his now ex-wife, Princess Haya, who was one of the leaders of the 2010 World Equestrian Games at the Kentucky Horse Park.

The hearings were part of a wardship process that Princess Haya filed to protect her two children with the sheikh from being taken back to Dubai. The sheikh appealed unsuccessfully to the UK Supreme Court to keep the court’s findings private.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum and Princess Haya Bint al Hussein were together in the paddock before the 2009 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. They have since divorced.

“Now we believe there is credible evidence for the Kentucky Racing Commission to take action or hold a hearing to determine whether these allegations are credible,” Marcosson said. “The commission has in the past suspended people or barred them for their actions; we think since they have acted on other issues, they should do so when someone is involved in gross human rights violations.”

Two of Sheikh Mohammed’s daughter’s have tried to flee Dubai; Princess Shamsa ran away from one of his English country houses and was later captured by bodyguards in Cambridge in 2000. She was returned to Dubai and little heard from since. Princess Latifa had a far more dramatic and recounted escape attempt in 2018, fleeing on a boat with a Finnish fitness instructor before being captured in international waters by Indian special forces off the coast of Goa.

An image from a YouTube video Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al Maktoum made, warning that she may be killed or drugged for trying to escape Dubai and her father, Kentucky-connected Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum.

Marcosson is working with Los Angeles civil rights attorney Lisa Broom, who was approached by intermediaries on behalf of Princess Latifa, although she does not officially represent her. Marcosson said the complaint is not aimed at punishing Sheikh Mohammed, who is the ruler of Dubai, in addition to being the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates. “This is to call attention to the case, raise a higher profile and perhaps ultimately, through legal action, get the sheikh to allow Latifa to leave,” he said.

Throroughbred horse racing has always been full of princes and potentates, scoundrels and scam artists; where would the racing commission even begin to start turning away the morally compromised? And speaking of that, do we really think the racing commission should even get close to geopolitical power plays? Tracks like Churchill Downs who are now, finally, paying attention to unions and Black Lives Matter, could also decide what manner of people they’re willing to have on site.

However, the commission has rarely, if ever, suspended someone who has provided such an integral financial backbone to much of the racing industry in Kentucky, and in England for that matter, with his extensive racing operations through Godolphin (an enterprise named after one of the Arab stallions who became a foundational sire to Thoroughbreds). Sheikh Mohammed has won nearly every race in the world except the Derby.

So it’s not at all clear how the racing commission will handle this, if at all.

But there’s a much bigger problem horse racing does need to work on, one that might streamline how the industry deals with everything from over-punitive fathers to overuse of drugs: Stop opposing the Horse Racing Integrity Act with lawsuits that we’re seeing from the National Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association and get on board to get racing clean once and for all.