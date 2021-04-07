Report: Greatest Honour removed from consideration for Kentucky Derby

Greatest Honour finished third as the favorite in the Florida Derby after winning the Fountain of Youth and Holy Bull earlier this spring.

Greatest Honour, ranked No. 8 in qualifying points for the 2021 Kentucky Derby, will not take part in the Run for the Roses, trainer Shug McGaughey told the Daily Racing Form on Wednesday.

McGaughey told DRF that Greatest Honour would be given 60 days off from racing. The trainer had the horse examined after Greatest Honour finished third as the favorite in the Florida Derby on March 27.

Greatest Honour has won three of his seven career starts, including the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes and the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream in the leadup to the Florida Derby.

Owned by Courtlandt Farms, Greatest Honour has career earnings of $422,440.

He has compiled 80 Kentucky Derby qualifying points.

Arkansas Derby field set

Six contenders were entered Tuesday for Saturday’s $1 million, Grade 1 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park, the final Kentucky Derby prep race of the spring that awards 100 qualifying points to the winner.

Bob Baffert’s Concert Tour and Brad Cox-trained Caddo River headline a field that also includes Baffert’s Hozier, along with Super Stock (Steve Asmussen), Get Her Number (Peter Miller) and Last Samurai (Dallas Stewart).

Post time for Saturday’s 1 1/8-mile race is 7:41 p.m. EDT.

Raging Bull favored

Raging Bull is the 7-2 morning-line favorite in a field of nine older horses for Friday’s $300,000, Grade 1 Maker’s Mark Mile Stakes at Keeneland.

Raging Bull, trained by Chad Brown, has not raced since finishing 10th in the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Keeneland last November. That race marked his 11th consecutive Grade 1 race. The 6-year-old finished fourth in last year’s Maker’s Mark Mile.

Hit the Road and Sacred Life are co-second choices at 4-1 on the morning line. Somelikeithotbrown and Ride a Comet are 6-1.

Post time is 5:30 p.m., the ninth race at Keeneland on Friday.