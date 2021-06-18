Kentucky’s T.J. Collett wins Senior CLASS Award for baseball

Kentucky baseball’s T.J. Collett has been heavily involved with the NEGU/Jessie Rees Foundation, whose mission is connecting with families of young cancer patients. UK Athletics

Kentucky senior first baseman T.J. Collett was named the winner of the 2021 Senior CLASS Award for baseball, it was announced Friday. The award honors the senior who most excelled as a student-athlete both on and off the field of play.

He is the second UK baseball player to win the award in past four years, joining Troy Squires (2018).

Collett, who is from Terre Haute, Indiana, recently earned his master’s degree in communication after completing his undergraduate degree in communication in May 2020. This season, he passed 2014 Golden Spikes Award winner and fellow Terre Haute native AJ Reed for second on UK’s career home run list with 42. He also ranks in UK’s top 10 for career RBI.

“My experience at the University of Kentucky has prepared me for whatever life throws at me,” Collett said, according to a news release by UK. “First, the standard set in our program by the coaches on the field has taught me what it means to give all that I have for my teammates. Second, the academic support given to me throughout my undergraduate degree and master program allowed me to realize my full potential outside of sports. My education was a constant reminder that being a baseball player was just a small part of who I am as a person.

“Lastly, the athletics department and coaching staff welcomed my dream and vision of helping children with cancer in partnership with The Jessie Rees Foundation. It shows what our program stands for and believes in. Ultimately, I learned that confidence in yourself comes from within and who you surround yourself with. The University of Kentucky has provided me the confidence to be great in all aspects of life.”

Collett’s work with the Rees Foundation includes NEGU (Never Ever Give Up), where he worked to bring children and their families to UK home baseball games to experience pregame activities on the field and in the dugout, as well as be announced during the game. Collett led an effort where members of the UK baseball team delivered Joy Jars to young cancer patients. The jars are stuffed with toys, games, and other things to brighten patients’ days while fighting the disease.

“T.J. has been an indispensable member of our program from the moment he stepped foot on campus, as much because of who he is off the field as his talent on it,” UK Coach Nick Mingione said, according to the news release. “He has been a tremendous teammate, an exceptional student and displayed a relentless servant’s heart in his work in the community. He is all that’s right with college athletics.

“You knew there was something different (with T.J.). He wasn’t going to just stand and watch. That’s where his heart is. He wants to make an impact on others’ lives.”

Reds to honor volleyball team

The Cincinnati Reds will be honoring the 2020 NCAA national champion Kentucky volleyball team Tuesday, June 29, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

The ceremony will take place prior to the Reds’ game against the San Diego Padres, scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. ET. The program honoring the Wildcats will take place approximately 15 minutes before the first pitch.

Kentucky finished the 2020 season with a 24-1 record, winning the SEC championship and the NCAA title with both the AVCA National Player of the Year (Madison Lilley) and Coach of the Year (Craig Skinner).