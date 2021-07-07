Kentucky volleyball’s Madison Lilley named SEC Female Athlete of the Year

Kentucky volleyball setter Madison Lilley was named the Southeastern Conference Female Athlete of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday. She is the first volleyball player to win the award.

Lilley was named the conference’s Player of the Year for volleyball this season, in addition to winning AVCA National Player of the Year honors and earning the 2020-21 Honda Award for volleyball. She led her team to its first NCAA national championship, logging 53 assists and a career-high 19 digs in the title match against Texas.

“I’m proud of what Madison has achieved as an athlete. It’s truly incredible what she’s accomplished,” UK head coach Craig Skinner said in a statement. “What I’m even more proud of is her vision that she set forth for herself and the team. She set out a path to win a national championship and she followed through with it like the champion she is.”

Lilley is the second female from UK to win the award, joining Jenny Hansen in 1995. She is the eighth athlete from UK to earn the honor (AJ Reed, 2014; Anthony Davis, 2012; Tim Couch, 1999; Hansen, 1995; Jamal Mashburn, 1993; Kyle Macy, 1980; Jack Givens, 1978). The SEC began the men’s award in 1976 and the women’s award in 1984.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who won the Heisman Trophy at Alabama, was named the male winner of the award.

“We are proud to honor DeVonta and Madison, who not only excelled in the SEC but were also recognized as the best in their sport across the country. They are the ultimate examples of what it means to be a student-athlete in the Southeastern Conference,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “DeVonta and Madison both were members of national championship teams and recipients of their sport’s national player of the year award. Each has competed at the highest level of collegiate athletics, benefitted from the world-class support provided by their universities and, through their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence, have reached the pinnacle of collegiate athletic success.”

Lilley is one of four finalists for the 2021 ESPY Award in the category of Female College Athlete of the Year. The winners will be announced during the ESPYS, scheduled for 8 p.m. July 10 on ABC.