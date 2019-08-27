Reports: DeMarcus Cousins threatened to kill ex-girlfriend; police investigating

DeMarcus Cousins back in Lexington Former Kentucky standout DeMarcus Cousins returns to Lexington for The Basketball Tournament and talks about his team and calling in former UK teammate Daniel Orton to help the squad. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Kentucky standout DeMarcus Cousins returns to Lexington for The Basketball Tournament and talks about his team and calling in former UK teammate Daniel Orton to help the squad.

An Alabama police department is investigating former University of Kentucky center DeMarcus Cousins after audio leaked of him allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, according to media reports.

In audio obtained by TMZ, a man is heard telling a woman on the phone, “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f***ing head.” The woman in the audio, Christy West, claims the man on the line with her is Cousins, her ex-boyfriend and father to at least one of her children, according to TMZ.

The threat occurred after the man is heard asking the woman, “I’m gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level. Can I have my son here, please?” West told TMZ the audio is from Aug. 23, a day before Cousins married Morgan Lang in an Atlanta wedding.

West responded, “No,” which is when the man threatened to shoot West.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DeMarcus Cousins Audio Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Baby Mama Before Wedding pic.twitter.com/4lmucjO0lW — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 27, 2019

The Mobile (Ala.) Police Department received an audio copy of the conversation and has opened an investigation into Cousins, according to USA Today Sports. Cousins is a native of Mobile.

According to AL.com, West previously made a petition for protection from Cousins due to verbal and physical abuse and child support issues.

Cousins was a member of the 2009-10 UK men’s basketball team and is currently on the Los Angeles Lakers. He is expected to miss the upcoming season after tearing his ACL earlier this month.

In a statement to ESPN reporter Ohm Youngmisuk, the Lakers said they are aware of the allegation and are taking the claim seriously.

“We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.” the Lakers told Youngmisuk.