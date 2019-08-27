Former Kentucky star Patrick Patterson marries swimsuit model at historic castle

Former UK star Patrick Patterson wed Sarah Nasser last weekend. Nasser shared this photo on her Instagram page. Instagram

DeMarcus Cousins wasn’t the only former UK Wildcat who got married last weekend.

Former University of Kentucky men’s basketball standout Patrick Patterson tied the knot with fiancee Sarah Nasser. The wedding was held at Casa Loma, a historic castle in Toronto.

“Making your dream come true is my dream come true,” Patterson wrote in an Instagram message to his bride. “I’m the luckiest person alive knowing that you’re mine forever.”

Nasser co-owns a swimwear company, Nude Swim and regularly models the swimsuits on her Instagram page.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Los Angeles Clippers signed Patterson a few weeks ago.

Patterson, 30, grew up in Huntington, W.Va., and played for Kentucky from 2007 to 2010 before joining the Houston Rockets. He’s also spent time in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.