‘I’m coming home.’ Former Kentucky star Randall Cobb says he’s rejoining Packers.

Former University of Kentucky star Randall Cobb appears headed toward a reunion with quarterback and friend Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. The Houston Texans wide receiver announced on Twitter on Wednesday what looks like a trade to the Packers. AP

Former University of Kentucky star Randall Cobb is “coming home” to the NFL team where he enjoyed his greatest success as a professional.

Cobb, a wide receiver with the Houston Texans, revealed on Twitter on Wednesday morning that he will soon be catching passes again from buddy Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers.

Cobb tweeted a photo of himself in a Packers uniform with the words “I’M COMING HOME!” followed by a green heart and a gold heart.

The Packers had not yet confirmed a pending trade with the Texans, but several national media outlets reported that a deal would become official once salary cap details could be finalized.

Cobb, who played quarterback and wide receiver and returned kicks at Kentucky from 2008-10, was a second-round draft pick by the Packers in 2011. He quickly developed into a favorite target for Rodgers and caught 470 passes for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns across eight seasons in Green Bay.

After the 2018 season, Cobb left for Dallas in free agency. He caught 55 passes for 828 yards and three TDs. Last season, he moved on to Houston, where he made 38 receptions for 441 yards and three scores.

Despite his departure from Green Bay, Cobb remained close with Rodgers, the two seen together most recently in public at this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Rodgers, who this week reported to Packers training camp after a strained offseason during which he considered retiring or requesting a trade, reportedly asked Green Bay to re-acquire Cobb.

Recruited by Kentucky out of Tennessee, Cobb played three seasons for the Wildcats. He ran for 1,313 yards and 22 touchdowns, caught 144 passes for 1,661 yards and 13 TDs and completed 62 of 122 pass attempts for 689 yards and five more TDs. Cobb also returned two punts for touchdowns.

Kentucky appeared in bowl games all three seasons Cobb played in Lexington, the first two with Rich Brooks as head coach and the third under Joker Phillips. As a junior, Cobb was a team captain. He decided to turn pro after three college seasons and was the 64th overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft — the final pick of the second round.

UK’s Randall Cobb, left, E.J. Adams, center, and Mike Hartline carried off the Liberty Bowl champions trophy after defeating East Carolina in Memphis on Jan. 2, 2009. UK won the game 25-19. David Stephenson

Cobb, who will turn 31 in August, has battled injuries in recent seasons, appearing in only nine games in his final year as a Packer in 2018 then only 10 for Houston last year.

To bring Cobb back to Green Bay, the Packers will need to help him out from under the three-year, $27 million contract he signed last season with Houston.