Former Kentucky stars take gold and silver in 100-meter hurdles at Tokyo Olympics

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, left, celebrates after winning the gold in the women’s 100-meters hurdles final ahead of Kendra Harrison, of United States, silver, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) AP

Former University of Kentucky stars took the gold and silver medals in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday morning.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who had set an Olympic record in the semifinals, outran world record holder Keni Harrison. A photo finish was needed to separate Harrison from bronze medal winner Megan Tapper of Jamaica.

Camacho-Quinn, running for Puerto Rico, is that country’s first gold medal winner in an athletics event.

She finished in 12.37 seconds for a .15 second win over Harrison, who was .03 seconds ahead of Tapper.

Camacho-Quinn finished in 12.26 seconds, fourth all-time, in the semifinals. Harrison’s world-record time was 12.20 seconds.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico celebrates after winning the gold in the women’s 100-meters hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Martin Meissner AP

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, fourth right, celebrates after winning the gold in the women’s 100-meters hurdles final ahead of Kendra Harrison, of United States, silver, third right, and Megan Tapper, of Jamaica, bronze, left, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Charlie Riedel AP