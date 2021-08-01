Former Kentucky stars take gold and silver in 100-meter hurdles at Tokyo Olympics

Former University of Kentucky stars took the gold and silver medals in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday morning.
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who had set an Olympic record in the semifinals, outran world record holder Keni Harrison. A photo finish was needed to separate Harrison from bronze medal winner Megan Tapper of Jamaica.
Camacho-Quinn, running for Puerto Rico, is that country’s first gold medal winner in an athletics event.
She finished in 12.37 seconds for a .15 second win over Harrison, who was .03 seconds ahead of Tapper.
Camacho-Quinn finished in 12.26 seconds, fourth all-time, in the semifinals. Harrison’s world-record time was 12.20 seconds.
