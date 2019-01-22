State’s many misses help Kentucky roll to 21-point victory

Even though Mississippi State missed 14 of its first 15 three-point shots, Kentucky needed more of that resolve shown at Auburn three days earlier.

The Cats got it in a 76-55 victory Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.

In previewing the game, assistant coach Tony Barbee saluted State’s steady play keyed by a roster of veterans. “They don’t get rushed,” he said, “and they get the shots they want every time down.”

UK, which improved to 15-3 overall and 5-1 in the Southeastern Conference, saw a double-digit lead reduced to two points with more than 13 minutes left.

But contributions from several players, including EJ Montgomery’s first three-pointer of the season, translated to a comfortable victory.

PJ Washington led Kentucky with 21 points. Tyler Herro added 18 while Reid Travis contributed five points and 12 rebounds, the latter matching a season high.

State, which made three of 20 three-point attempts, fell to 14-4 overall and 2-3 in the SEC. The margin was greater than the combined difference in State’s earlier three losses (14 total points).

Weatherspoon led the Bulldogs with 19 points. Tyson Carter added 11.

Kentucky was ahead 34-26 at halftime.

Another slow start seemed in the offing as UK fell behind 4-0 in the first 69 seconds. In that time, Washington put up an air ball. Then Weatherspoon stole a pass and sped to a fast-break dunk.

But Kentucky blew away any thoughts of another double-digit deficit early by scoring the next 10 points. If evidence was needed that UK is better when it can score in transition, this turnaround provided it. Eight of the Cats’ first 18 points came on fast breaks.

Hagans’ steal and driving dunk capped this spree and put Kentucky ahead 18-6 with 13:58 left.

The Cats got only two more points in transition the rest of the half. Washington’s fast-break dunk came with 2:53 left.

Good defense kept Kentucky ahead even the easy baskets disappeared.

State, which came into the ranked No. 29 in three-point shooting accuracy, made only one of eight shots from beyond the arc. Overall, the Bulldogs made just 10 of 33 shots in the first half.

Kentucky led by as much as 13 in the opening 20 minutes. State got a lift from its “legacy bench,” three players whose fathers played for the Bulldogs. UK’s lead twice diminished to seven points.

A halftime deficit for State bode well for Kentucky. A rally from a halftime deficit at Dayton on Nov. 30 marked the first time that the Bulldogs won a “true” road game when trailing at the half since Jan. 21, 2012 (a 39-28 deficit became a 78-77 overtime victory at Vanderbilt).

Mississippi State made it back-to-back games with halftime comebacks after erasing a three-point margin against McNeese State on Dec. 4.

Early in the second half, State closed to within 37-30. That marked UK’s smallest lead since 28-22.

A bit of retaliation kept State at bay. With 18:20 left, Weatherspoon appeared to push off Johnson for a score. About 90 seconds later, Johnson appeared to poke Weatherspoon the face early in a drive that put UK ahead 39-30.

Barely three minutes later, it was a good time for the resolve that Kentucky showed at Auburn on Saturday to reappear.

State scored seven straight points to close within 41-39. In this sequence, Weatherspoon beat several UK players to a long rebound. He scored five of the points.

UK called timeout with 13:36 left. A Richards dunk off a pretty whip pass by Herro eased the growing unease in Rupp Arena.

With 11:09 left, Weatherspoon fouled Herro on a three-point attempt. Herro, whom Barbee on Monday called the “ultimate confidence guy,” made all three free throws. That made him 5-for-5 for the night and 22 of 22 in SEC games.

Travis’ 11th rebound helped Kentucky re-establish a double-digit lead with 8:17 left. He passed to Immanuel Quickley, whose three-pointer put UK ahead 54-43.

State called timeout that made little difference. A corner three-pointer by Washington gave UK its largest lead yet – 57-43 – with 7:13 left.

Another three-pointer by Washington, this time from the top of the key, again put the Cats ahead by 14. This time it was 62-48 with 5:15 left.

Next game

No. 9 Kansas at No. 8 Kentucky

6 p.m. Saturday in SEC/Big 12 Challenge (ESPN)