Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

UK Men's Basketball

NBA Draft wrap-up: 3 Kentucky stars drafted, another has contract lined up

Kentucky’s 2020 NBA Draft night included quite a bit of good news, while some former players still have their future undetermined.

Three Cats — Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley and Nick Richards — were drafted. Four were not: Ashton Hagans, EJ Montgomery, Nate Sestina and Kahlil Whitney. Hagans has reportedly agreed to a two-way NBA/G League contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sestina has signed to play in Russia.

Here are the links to all of our draft night coverage:

Tyrese Maxey the first former Kentucky star off the board in NBA Draft

UK’s Immanuel Quickley, reigning SEC Player of the Year, headed to Knicks

Another draft and trade as UK’s Nick Richards will end up with Hornets

Kentucky leads the nation in first-round NBA Draft picks. Here’s the list.

Here’s what every first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft will make next season

Kentucky’s streak of 10 straight years with an NBA Draft lottery pick ends

Former Kentucky players Hagans, Montgomery, Sestina, Whitney undrafted

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Draft preview coverage

Hagans’ draft prep: ‘Offensively, slow down. Defensively, keep your motor up’

Might UK’s Jacob Toppin join his celebrated brother in the NBA someday?

NBA ‘bubble’ transported to Kentucky for COVID-altered Pro Day

‘Reps upon reps.’ First UK player projected to be drafted racing to boost NBA stock

ESPN NBA Draft board has Maxey at 14, four other ex-Cats in top 75

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service