Calipari: If Kentucky wants a makeup game, possible opponents volunteering

At 7-13 with five games remaining, Kentucky cannot avoid a losing record going into the Southeastern Conference Tournament. However . . .

UK Coach John Calipari spoke of the possibility of making up the postponed game against South Carolina and/or playing an opponent to take the place of Texas.

Calpari said “a couple of AD friends” at mid-major schools had called and volunteered to play Kentucky in an add-on game.

“So that is a possibility,” he said.

Kentucky has had one game postponed. That was the SEC opener against South Carolina. Two other games have been canceled: against Detroit Mercy and Texas.

The SEC set aside the final weekend of the season (March 5-7) for makeup games. But South Carolina has had three SEC games postponed, so how a game influences seeding in the conference tournament may determine which game or games are played and which are not, Calipari said.

Positive spin

Saturday’s game at Tennessee will end a weeklong road trip for Kentucky. Because of threatening weather in the forecast, UK went to Nashville last Sunday in order to be able to play Wednesday’s game at Vanderbilt.

Then Kentucky went from Nashville to Knoxville.

Calipari used the example of the NBA “bubble” as a way to put a positive spin on seven days on the road. The NBA staged its 2020 playoffs in Orlando, Fla. The players were quarantined in a hotel.

“The two teams that bonded unbelievably well” were the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, he said. “And look who was in the finals.”

Calipari suggested his players were bonding. “They’re becoming a team,” he said.

Daggers

Calipari expanded the definition of “daggers.” Earlier this season, he spoke of the need for making clutch shots.

Calipari classified the free throws made in the final 30.7 seconds at Vanderbilt as daggers. Jacob Toppin made four of four. Brandon Boston and Devin Askew each made two of two.

Calipari showed the team tape of the free throws being made, “and said, dagger, dagger, dagger,” he said.

The UK coach also called securing a loose ball rather than taking the risk to advance the ball a dagger play. So, too, executing properly against full-court pressure.

“It looks like we’re getting different guys who accept what I’m saying,” Calipari said. “Here’s what a dagger is.”

UK climbing

Kentucky has romped to victory maybe three times this season: against Morehead State in the opener, at Florida and against LSU.

So, no surprise that Calipari spoke of a challenging game at No. 19 Tennessee.

“Tough game tomorrow afternoon, whew,” he said. “But you know what? Let’s go see where we are. Let’s keep learning about one another. Let’s see what we’ve got to do to keep this climb going. Because that’s what it is. It’s about this climb.”

Tennessee assistant coach Kim English substituted for Rick Barnes at the Tennessee teleconference previewing the game. He spoke of Kentucky’s 7-13 record being deceptive.

“They’re a lot better” than the record suggests, he said. “I think that there may not be a team in the country that has lost more single-possession games. I’m not sure there is a team that has played as many single-possession games as those guys.

“Winning and losing, the bounce of the ball, the blow of a whistle, the margin of winning and losing is so small. . . . They’re a much better basketball team than their record might suggest.”

Kentucky has a 4-7 record in games decided by seven points or less.

Cal lauds fans

Calipari lauded how UK fans have coped with a season of surprising struggle.

“Our fans are what this program is about,” he said. “And how they’ve been to me through this, how they’ve been to the team through this, unbelievable.

“Like, none of us are used to this. None of us are used to this pandemic, either. And none of us are used to what’s gone on late (in games) when we’re still itching and still learning.”

Awards

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced a list of 15 on a Late Season Watch List for its Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Award.

Familiar names on the list included Alabama Coach Nate Oats, Florida State Coach (and former UK assistant) Leonard Hamilton and Ohio State Coach (and Kentucky native) Chris Holtmann.

The United States Basketball Writers Association announced it is naming its annual award for extraordinary courage for Perry Wallace, the first Black basketball player in the SEC.

The Perry Wallace Most Courageous Award will be presented at a virtual ceremony at the 2021 Final Four in April.

Etc.

Ian Eagle and Jim Spanarkel will call the game for CBS.